The internet is divided after a 30-year-old revealed what she does to “let loose”, and not everyone’s impressed.
A woman going to Disneyworld without her children has divided and baffled the internet.
Maddie, 30, who describes herself online as a “Disney and Universal travel specialist”, posted on social media that she dealt with “mum guilt” when leaving her children to go to Disneyworld without them.
“Have you ever gone on a solo vacay to Disney without the kids?” She asked.
Another wrote that she “kinda” understood where the mum was going from because every time she goes to a theme park with her husband and child, they can’t enjoy certain rides because their toddler isn’t old enough to ride them.
“Mothers can go and have fun in Disney without their kids. They are allowed to take a break and have fun on their own, and it’s not like they can only go to Disney once, they can bring their kids next time,” another pointed out.
On the other hand, plenty of people were baffled that she’d chosen to go to a place crawling with children without her own.
“I genuinely cannot comprehend why I would want to go to Disney without kids. Trips without them for sure, but Disney?” one wrote.
Someone compared it to the equivalent of “leaving the kid at home to go get a Santa photo at the mall”.
One called her actions “crazy”, another labelled them “embarrassing,” and one wrote that they couldn’t “imagine” doing something like that without their kids.