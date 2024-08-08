A person has died after being trapped in a baggage conveyor belt at O'Hare International Airport.

A woman has died at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after becoming entangled in the conveyor belt system used for transporting luggage.

On Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department were called to terminal 5 after reports a person was “pinned in machinery”.

According to ABC news, the woman, in her 40s, was a member of the public and not a worker at the airport.

When emergency services arrived, they found the woman “entangled in the conveyor belt system used to move baggage”, officials said.

The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.