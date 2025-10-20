With only 18 Beachfront Bures scattered among swaying palms, Yasawa Island Resort and Spa offers a rare kind of privacy and serenity. The atmosphere is indulgent yet effortless, inviting you to slow down and savour every detail of your island escape.

House of Travel has a seven-night package starting from $5979 pp, share twin. This includes seven nights’ accommodation, five nights at Yasawa Island Resort and Spa and two nights at Fiji Gateway pre/post, return Nadi airport transfers and return scheduled flights from Nadi to Yasawa Island Resort. Your stay at Yasawa Island Resort & Spa includes breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, free non-alcoholic bottled beverages, soft drinks, fruit juice, tea and coffee, a visit to the Blue Lagoon Caves (entry by donation, payable direct), and a selection of daily activities such as unlimited beach picnics at one of the resort’s private white sand beaches and guided snorkelling trips. Valid for sale until March 31, 2026, unless sold out prior. Travel from November 17 to December 20, 2025, and January 8 to March 31, 2026. Book at hot.co.nz/yasawa-island or call 0800 713 715.

Lose track of time in Fiji’s most secluded paradise. Photo / Supplied

Phantom returns to Sydney Harbour

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera with a dazzling three-night tour in Sydney. Experience the magic of this legendary musical performed on a floating stage beneath the stars, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Sydney Harbour. The open-air performance features a world-class cast, stunning effects, and fireworks that make this anniversary celebration truly unforgettable.

The all-inclusive tour includes return flights from Auckland, three nights’ accommodation, Reserve seating for Phantom of the Opera at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour (an all-weather event), a Sydney Harbour ‘High Tea at Sea’ cruise, breakfast daily, and coach transfers. Prices start from $2895 pp twin share. Travel dates are from April 17 to 20, 2026. To book, visit pukekohetravel.co.nz/phantom or call 0800 785 386.

Watch Sydney sparkle as the Phantom’s story unfolds. Photo / Supplied

Explore Melbourne’s floral wonderland

Join the group travel experts at Leisure Time Travel on a fully escorted six-day tour to Melbourne in March 2026. This Guaranteed Departure tour includes guided visits to historic estates, exquisite gardens, and elegant mansions, offering a colourful and inspiring experience for garden enthusiasts and culture lovers alike. Discover Melbourne’s landmarks and Botanic Gardens before exploring the Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges, and Bellarine Peninsula.

From just $5250 pp, including international flights, this journey highlights the world-renowned Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, where dazzling floral artistry and inspiring landscape designs take centre stage. Book at leisuretimetours.co.nz.

Wander through Melbourne’s most exquisite gardens. Photo / Supplied

Journey through wild Tasmania

Discover the best of Australia’s island state on the 13-day Perfect Tasmania small group tour, departing January 9, 2026. Explore Hobart’s Salamanca Market, Mount Field National Park, Cradle Mountain, and the Tamar Valley, and enjoy a Gordon River Cruise through the Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

From $10,044 pp (was $12,555 pp), this journey blends breathtaking landscapes, wildlife encounters, and cultural heritage. This fully guided tour includes accommodation, transport, select meals, and experiences such as a farm-to-fork lunch at Mt Gnomon Farm, a visit to Bridestowe Lavender Farm, and a guided tour of Port Arthur Historic Site. Travellers will also enjoy several MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® Experiences, including a Wineglass Bay Cruise, a visit to the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, and a palawa kipli bushtucker walk with a native lunch. To book, visit aatkings.com/en-nz/tours/perfect-tasmania.