Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Travel discounts: Qatar Airways flights, Yasawa Island Resort Fiji, Phantom of the Opera Sydney, Melbourne Flower and Garden Show, and Tasmania tours

Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

There’s nothing like the joy of exploring somewhere new, especially when you’re saving along the way. Photo / 123rf

There’s nothing like the joy of exploring somewhere new, especially when you’re saving along the way. Photo / 123rf

Fly to Europe for less

Qatar Airways invites New Zealand travellers to plan their dream European summer getaway early with its exclusive Early Bird fares, available to book from October 7-31, 2025. Travellers can enjoy return flights from Auckland to Europe’s most beloved destinations, including London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Amsterdam,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save