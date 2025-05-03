The best Mother's Day gift is an all-expense paid travel event. Photo / 123RF
Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Luxe high tea sessions
Bar Albert’s Highest of High Teas is the way to treat the queen of your home. The special Mother’s Day celebration includes a delicious selection of savoury bites, including crab salad on blini with cress and duck liver pate with red wine pear alongside a drink of your choice, either from Bar Albert’s signature cocktails, a glass of fine wine, or a bubbly toast. Topped off by a breathtaking view of Auckland from 38 floors in the sky, this experience offers a tasty, elegant and memorable way to spoil your mums. Sittings are from 2pm – 5.45pm. Book at baralbertauckland.com/whatson
Sometimes, a day out in the sun is all you need. With Women’s Byron Surf Retreat, mums can enjoy a relaxing trip without the planning or worrying about the family. Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, surfing and soaking in the pristine waters of Byron Bay, and indulging in luxury and wellness with a 5-star beachfront resort stay, daily surfing lessons, morning yoga classes, tours, and lots of time sipping cocktails by the pool. Their next date is August 15 to 17, perfect for a late Mother’s Day retreat for your mum. letsgosurfing.com.au/lesson/byron-womens-surf-retreat/
Meet humpback whales
If your mum is an avid adventurer, a meet and greet with the majestic humpback whales is the perfect gift. With Fraser Island Boat Charters’ first-ever overnight humpback whale watching adventure, you and Mum can embark on a three-day or two-day journey on a private yacht and watch whales up close. The journey visits Hervey Bay, a World Whale Heritage Site committed to the conservation and sustainable management of the humpback whales, where you can see mums and calves resting. Guided by an experienced skipper, this adventure also comes with a visit to the pristine Unesco Heritage-listed Great Sandy Strait, where you’ll indulge in stunning landscapes and meet marine life. fraserislandboatcharters.com.au/whales
Learn from a superstar
Give your mum the chance to meet a global lifestyle legend in an exclusive In Conversation event in Sydney. Martha Stewart will reflect and share candid insights and memories of her extraordinary career, from being a self-made entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning television host, best-selling author of 101 lifestyle books, to an industry influencer. Buy a ticket as a late Mother’s Day gift and geek out with your mum in this exclusive talk happening on Wednesday, May 28 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney. Get your tickets at vividsydney.com/event/ideas/in-conversation-with-martha-stewart
Wine all you can
Not every gift has to be flashy. Sometimes, a glass (or glasses) of wine is the key to their heart. In 2025, the National Wine Show marks its 50th anniversary with an exclusive wine event. The festival is currently in its judging phase, where winemakers, critics, and enthusiasts recognise excellence and innovation in wine production. On June 12, trophies will be awarded to the winners, and on June 13, guests can enjoy the high-quality wines in an exhibitor tasting. nationalwineshow.com.au/