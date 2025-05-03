Sometimes, a day out in the sun is all you need. With Women’s Byron Surf Retreat, mums can enjoy a relaxing trip without the planning or worrying about the family. Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, surfing and soaking in the pristine waters of Byron Bay, and indulging in luxury and wellness with a 5-star beachfront resort stay, daily surfing lessons, morning yoga classes, tours, and lots of time sipping cocktails by the pool. Their next date is August 15 to 17, perfect for a late Mother’s Day retreat for your mum. letsgosurfing.com.au/lesson/byron-womens-surf-retreat/

Surf all you want in Byron Bay. Photo / 123RF

Meet humpback whales

If your mum is an avid adventurer, a meet and greet with the majestic humpback whales is the perfect gift. With Fraser Island Boat Charters’ first-ever overnight humpback whale watching adventure, you and Mum can embark on a three-day or two-day journey on a private yacht and watch whales up close. The journey visits Hervey Bay, a World Whale Heritage Site committed to the conservation and sustainable management of the humpback whales, where you can see mums and calves resting. Guided by an experienced skipper, this adventure also comes with a visit to the pristine Unesco Heritage-listed Great Sandy Strait, where you’ll indulge in stunning landscapes and meet marine life. fraserislandboatcharters.com.au/whales

Meet humpback whales with your mum with Fraser Island Boat Charters.

Learn from a superstar

Give your mum the chance to meet a global lifestyle legend in an exclusive In Conversation event in Sydney. Martha Stewart will reflect and share candid insights and memories of her extraordinary career, from being a self-made entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning television host, best-selling author of 101 lifestyle books, to an industry influencer. Buy a ticket as a late Mother’s Day gift and geek out with your mum in this exclusive talk happening on Wednesday, May 28 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney. Get your tickets at vividsydney.com/event/ideas/in-conversation-with-martha-stewart

Martha Stewart at Vivid Sydney 2025

Wine all you can

Not every gift has to be flashy. Sometimes, a glass (or glasses) of wine is the key to their heart. In 2025, the National Wine Show marks its 50th anniversary with an exclusive wine event. The festival is currently in its judging phase, where winemakers, critics, and enthusiasts recognise excellence and innovation in wine production. On June 12, trophies will be awarded to the winners, and on June 13, guests can enjoy the high-quality wines in an exhibitor tasting. nationalwineshow.com.au/