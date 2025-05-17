Hop aboard Dunedin Railways’ Stargazer Train for a celestial winter journey timed with Matariki and the New Zealand International Science Festival. This unique experience takes passengers from Dunedin to the remote Taieri Gorge, far from city lights and perfect for stargazing. Onboard, science communicators from Tūhura Otago Museum share stories of the Matariki star cluster, offer astronomy insights, and guide guests through stargazing stations under the night sky. It’s a magical blend of science, culture and nature, offering a rare chance to connect with the cosmos. dunedinrailways.co.nz/special-journeys/the-stargazer-journey

Stare into the vast beauty of space with Dunedin's Stargazer train journey. Photo / 123rf

Luxury in the Bahamas

Aman brings its legendary luxury to the Bahamas with Amancaya, a new ultra-private retreat in the heart of Exuma. Set across two secluded cays with white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, Amancaya will offer 36 elegant hotel pavilions and a limited collection of Aman residences. Guests will enjoy signature Aman experiences, from serene wellness at the Aman Spa to vibrant dining, a beach club, and a private marina. Partnering with Dona Bertarelli, Aman aims to create a sustainable sanctuary honouring local culture and nature. aman.com

Aman has announced details of a new luxury island sanctuary in the Bahamas.

New Caledonia welcomes Kiwis back

New Caledonia is ready to welcome back Kiwi visitors after New Zealand’s official travel advisory website, SafeTravel, downgraded its advisory to the South Pacific destination. Australia downgraded its advisory earlier this year.

The advisory was lowered to Level 2, meaning travellers can visit as long as they “exercise increased caution”, placing it alongside destinations such as the US, India and Morocco.

This follows a period of civil unrest in May 2024, which temporarily paused tourism. Since then, curfews were lifted in December 2024, and Aircalin increased its flight capacity between Auckland and Noumea in March 2025. In early 2025, New Caledonia Tourism launched a new campaign, New Caledonia, a New Chapter Awaits, showcasing the island’s readiness to offer safe, memorable, and meaningful travel experiences for Kiwis.

New Caledonia is ready to welcome back New Zealand travellers.

Reach for the skies

Take to the skies for a breathtaking helicopter ride over Marlborough Sounds and land on Arapawa Island, home to a rare blue pearl farm, with Helicopters Nelson. After learning the story behind these beautiful gems, set off on a relaxing cruise with Beachcomber Cruises. As you glide through the waters, enjoy a gourmet seafood lunch prepared by a private chef, paired perfectly with Marlborough sauvignon blanc. Your day concludes with a scenic helicopter flight back to Nelson, offering a final breathtaking view of the Marlborough Sounds. helicoptersnelson.co.nz/portfolio-item/heli-scenic-tours/majestic-marlborough-sounds-by-air-sea