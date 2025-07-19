Plan your next trip with these travel highlights. Photo / 123rf
NZ tops life-work balance list
New Zealand has been named the top country for work-life balance, according to a 2025 study by Remote, a global HR platform. In anarticle by Conde Nast Traveller, Remote analysed 60 of the world’s highest GDP nations, looking at factors such as paid leave, minimum wage, healthcare, average working hours and inclusivity.
New Zealand ranks highest thanks to the number of annual leave days, minimum wage and 26 weeks of paid maternity leave. This recognition shows why Kiwis enjoy a lifestyle where work and personal time blend seamlessly. This solidifies New Zealand as not just a beautiful destination but also an ideal place to live, work and recharge, offering the perfect backdrop for adventure and wellbeing. cntraveller.com/gallery/top-countries-world-for-life-work-balance
In Italy’s Unesco-listed Dolomites, a quiet transformation has taken place. Mountain retreat Aman Rosa Alpina (formerly Rosa Alpina) has been reimagined by Aman and renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy, blending alpine tradition with sleek contemporary design. The hotel features reconfigured rooms and suites, two new Aman Suites, a private retreat in Chalet Zeno, and new culinary offerings including an Italian grill and wine library. A newly built Aman Spa features indoor and outdoor pools, a jacuzzi and treatments inspired by the surrounding mountains. Guests can enjoy curated access to more than 1200km of slopes in winter, and hiking, biking, or wood-fired lunches at private mountain cabins in summer. Bookings are now open at aman.com.
28 Hong Kong Street takes over Auckland
Bar Albert is gearing up for a spectacular rooftop event on August 3, featuring a one-night-only takeover by Singapore’s internationally acclaimed 28 Hong Kong Street. Celebrated across Asia for its innovative cocktails, 28 Hong Kong Street brings its legendary bar talent to Auckland. Visitors will savour a special menu of four exclusive cocktails crafted by General Manager Lukas Kaufmann and Head Bartender Mohamed “Naz” Yazhib. From the creamy Galactic Booze Cruise to the energising 28 Energy Ultra Fuel, each drink showcases the creativity that has earned 28 Hong Kong Street a global reputation. This event offers Kiwis a rare chance to experience top-tier international bar culture without leaving the city. Entry is free and no bookings are required. baralbertauckland.com/whatson
Dunedin Writers Festival 2025
The Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival returns from October 17-19, 2025, promising an exciting weekend for book lovers across Aotearoa. This vibrant event celebrates Ōtepoti’s status as a Unesco City of Literature, bringing together a rich mix of author readings, panel discussions, book signings, and lively conversations. Attendees can meet favourite writers, discover fresh literary voices and dive into diverse genres and themes. For Kiwis passionate about travel and culture, this festival offers a unique chance to combine a scenic trip to Dunedin with an immersive literary experience. It’s a remarkable occasion that showcases the strength of New Zealand’s creative community and invites everyone to celebrate stories that inspire, challenge and connect. dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz