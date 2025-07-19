Plan your next trip with these travel highlights. Photo / 123rf

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

NZ tops life-work balance list

New Zealand has been named the top country for work-life balance, according to a 2025 study by Remote, a global HR platform. In an article by Conde Nast Traveller, Remote analysed 60 of the world’s highest GDP nations, looking at factors such as paid leave, minimum wage, healthcare, average working hours and inclusivity.

New Zealand ranks highest thanks to the number of annual leave days, minimum wage and 26 weeks of paid maternity leave. This recognition shows why Kiwis enjoy a lifestyle where work and personal time blend seamlessly. This solidifies New Zealand as not just a beautiful destination but also an ideal place to live, work and recharge, offering the perfect backdrop for adventure and wellbeing. cntraveller.com/gallery/top-countries-world-for-life-work-balance