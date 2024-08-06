The small plane came down near the 10th hole and ended up against the pro shop. Video / Sacramento Fire Department / Haggins Oaks golf course

A small aeroplane crash-landed onto a popular golf course in the US on Sunday, mere feet from a player.

Vdeo captured on CCTV by Haggin Oaks Golf Course near Sacramento, California, shows the plane crash sideways near the tee area for the 10th hole and skided across the pavement and grass, ending up right below the camera. The plane “came to rest up against the pro shop” without crashing directly into it, the Sacramento Fire Department said on X.

The fire department shared separate footage that showed the plane lying beside the shop, with one wing detached, and skid marks still visible on the putting green.

The pilot – though shaken up – walked away with only a cut to his hand, Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia told local media.