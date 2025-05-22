The more frequent schedule is expected to further stimulate the South Island’s economy, especially in the tourism and export sectors.

Singapore Airlines has flown between Christchurch and Singapore for 39 years, beginning with weekly services in 1986 that increased to five a week by 1999.

The airline already operates daily flights between Singapore and Christchurch year-round using the Airbus A350-900, but it has long been committed to improving connectivity and unlocking trade opportunities between the South Island and the city-state.

Supplementing the recently announced seats, Singapore Airlines said its outbound freight capacity will increase by 64 tonnes to support New Zealand’s export industry.

“This service has always punched well above its weight for Christchurch,” said Christchurch Airport’s general manager of aeronautical development Gordon Bevan.

“It’s a lifeline for our exporters, a magnet for high-value visitors, and the go-to launchpad for Kiwis heading off to Asia or Europe.

“Adding more flights just takes it up a gear, more choice, more impact, and even more reasons to love what this route brings to our city and region.”

Christchurch Airport’s chief executive Justin Watson described its “partnership” with Singapore Airlines as “one of the most enduring in New Zealand aviation”.

“Their commitment to Christchurch reflects the strength of this route and the loyalty of South Island travellers who have trusted it for so many years.

“Together, we’ve built something special, and these extra flights are a sign of just how strong that connection remains.”

Christchurch Airport, New Zealand’s second-largest, has enjoyed a steady boost in international passenger numbers as airlines restore or increase services amid international travel‘s post-Covid rebound.

International seat capacity grew by 14% during the most recent summer season peak, according to the airport’s half-year report released in February.

Overall, total passenger numbers have risen to 3.17 million, with international passengers increasing by 11% compared to the same period last year.

From January to April 2019, 666,852 international passengers flew in or out of Christchurch Airport, compared to 606,301 over the same period this year – nearly 91% of 2019 levels.

