Samoa beachfront bliss

Nestled in a sheltered bay just one hour’s drive from Faleolo International Airport on the southeast coast of Upolu, this new boutique retreat offers a tranquil escape with a white sandy beach, lush greenery, and exotic tropical flowers. Guests can unwind with daily swims, enjoy the peaceful surroundings, and immerse themselves in Samoa’s warm hospitality.

House of Travel has a five-night package from $1439 pp, share twin. The deal includes return Economy Class (The Works) airfares with Air New Zealand from Auckland to Apia, five nights’ accommodation, tropical English breakfast daily, two thirty-minute massages per room, two lavalava (sarongs) per room, and weekly Fiafia night live entertainment on Wednesdays (Fiafia dinner excluded). Valid for sale until August 31, 2025, unless sold out prior for travel from January 16 to March 7, 2026. Book at houseoftravel.co.nz/samoa-saletogasands, call 0800 713 715, or see your travel agent.

Relax in Samoa.

Hawaiian escape in style

Fly to Hawaii and enjoy two nights in Waikiki before setting sail on a seven-night cruise aboard Pride of America with Norwegian Cruise Line. Explore the islands of Maui, Hawaii and Kauai, then enjoy one more night in Waikiki post-cruise before flying home. Package includes return economy class flights from Auckland to Honolulu with Air New Zealand, three nights’ hotel accommodation at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in a standard room (two nights pre-cruise and one night post-cruise). The seven-night cruise also includes selected specialty dining and beverage package.

From $6299 pp, twin-share stateroom, this deal is on sale until August 25, 2025. Price is based on an Inside Stateroom. Airport transfers are additional. Selected departure: January 24, 2026. Subject to availability. Booking fees and terms and conditions apply. Contact Flight Centre on 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/21470362.

Explore the Hawaiian islands.

Sail the Mediterranean coast

Hop aboard the magnificent Enchanted Princess and set sail for the stunning Mediterranean on a seven-day cruise. Departing from Civitavecchia on May 26, 2026, explore the Amalfi Coast, Santorini, Kusadasi, and Katakolon. Experience sun-soaked days, ancient wonders, and crystal-clear waters all in one unforgettable journey.

Priced from $1962 pp, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Prices are subject to change. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=N615&fareType=BESTFARE or call 0800 780 717.

Experience luxury aboard the Enchanted Princess.

Jewel of the Indian Ocean

Discover the jewel of the Indian Ocean on a twelve-day escorted tour of Sri Lanka from March 12 to 24, 2026. Explore Colombo’s vibrant streets, marvel at the UNESCO-listed Sigiriya Rock, and journey through Dambulla, Kandy, and Galle. Experience a scenic train ride past tea plantations and waterfalls, and venture into Yala National Park for the chance to spot elephants and leopards in the wild.

This all-inclusive adventure includes international flights, guided touring, tour accommodation and a rich mix of cultural and wildlife experiences. Prices start from $7779 pp for select departures. For reservations, book via pukekohetravel.co.nz/srilanka or call 0800 785 386.