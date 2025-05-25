“These guys are so good. They help us find the climbs, it’s amazing.”
At one point, he turned to a fellow paraglider and pulled his attention towards a tea shop below they’d visited earlier in their trip.
“Just down there’s where we had chai.”
Approaching his landing spot after covering 200km – roughly the distance between Auckland and Tauranga – Kellett said it was “a beautiful end to the day”.
The entire glide took Kellett six-and-a-half hours to complete.
“After a 12-hour taxi ride back to Bir, we got five hours’ sleep and decided to have a crack at the classic 200km flat triangle from Bir Billing. The conditions were amazing and was by far the easiest 200km I’ve ever flown, 6.5 hours,” Kellett captioned the video.
“What an incredible place, can’t wait to go back!”
It has since accumulated 160,000 likes and over 2.1 million views.
Stunned viewers headed to the comments after the video began gaining traction online.
“It’s so peaceful, I would have fallen asleep within the first hour,” one person commented.