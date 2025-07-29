Kiwi motoring team faces some of world’s most dangerous roads to fundraise for charity

Four Kiwis are facing some of the world’s most dangerous roads during the Mongol Rally in the cheapest car they could find, to raise money for charity.

The event is an international car rally where teams are challenged to drive small-engined, often unreliable cars, about 16,000km across Europe and Asia.

Speaking to Herald Now host Ryan Bridge on a video call from Baku, Azerbaijan, Kiwi team Baaa’d Decisions member Robbie Howatson said one of his highlights of the trip so far was taking their bright yellow Hyundai along two of the world’s most dangerous roads, the D915 and the Dark Canyon, in Turkey.

“I got to drive through the Dark Canyon, which is like 10km of hand-carved tunnels with just sheer drop-offs down the side into the river. So that was pretty, pretty exhilarating driving.”

The rally’s engine size restrictions do not allow for anything bigger than a litre so the team looked for the “cheapest one-litre car we could get” while in the United Kingdom, said member Sean Yung.