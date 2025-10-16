TripNotes podcast host, Lorna Riley on face passports, travel as therapy and the best job in the world. Video / Herald Now

How to avoid hidden overseas ATM charges eating into your travel budget

New Zealanders are forking up significant sums of money to overseas banks through hidden ATM fees when withdrawing cash abroad.

It comes as prior research showed Kiwis collectively lost hundreds of millions to foreign exchange (FX) payment fees on their own cards while travelling in 2023 – a figure that continues to balloon.

According to fintech company Wise, which analysed data from 9.7 million ATM transactions made by customers between February and July, many banks in popular travel destinations impose large third-party transaction fees on foreign cards, quietly driving up the cost of travel.

Vietnam was the most expensive place in the world to withdraw cash, with an average third-party fee of 27.1% on cash withdrawals at banks and ATM providers, meaning more than a quarter of a $100 transaction could vanish through charges.

Argentina, with its rocketing inflation and exchange rate volatility, had average hidden fees amounting to more than one-fifth (20.51%), while withdrawing cash in Colombia mounted average transaction fees of 16.66%.