Beachfront escape in Phuket

Fly Economy return from Auckland to Phuket with Singapore Airlines and stay eight nights at the five-star Katathani Phuket Beach Resort in a Junior Suite. Package includes daily breakfast, one complimentary dinner and massage per person, a Coral Island and Racha Island speedboat tour, plus private return airport transfers.

From $4729 pp, this Travel Associates’ exclusive pricing is on sale until September 14, 2025. Selected travel between February 10 to March 31, 2026. Room rates are dynamic and subject to availability and change without notice. Book at travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21559966 or call 0800 482 776.

Explore the luxurious Katathani Phuket Beach Resort.

Five nights of indulgence in Fiji

The InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa on the pristine Natadola Bay is a five–star retreat set among 14 hectares of lush tropical gardens with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Just 55 minutes from Nadi International Airport, this luxury escape promises a perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence. Guests can enjoy five nights in a garden view room with a guaranteed upgrade to a one king pool view balcony room, return flights with checked luggage, daily buffet breakfast and return airport transfers.

This package comes with exclusive My Fiji VIP perks, including access to the VIP Airport Priority Lane, a premium welcome gift, complimentary use of non–motorised water sports and resort facilities, and a Malamala Beach Club experience. Travellers will also receive FJD1000 resort credit to spend during their stay, plus kids stay free. This five–night holiday is priced from $2199pp and is available for a limited time only. To secure this deal, book now at myholiday.co.nz.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

Flower and Garden Show with Jack Hobbs

Enjoy a blooming great getaway for the annual Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest celebration of flowers, gardens and outdoor inspiration. Escorted by New Zealand horticulturist Jack Hobbs, this tour runs from March 23 to 28, 2026, and includes return flights from Auckland, five nights’ accommodation in Melbourne, a two-day pass to the show, and visits to some of Victoria’s most beloved gardens, including Cloudehill, Heronswood and the enchanting Dandenong Ranges.

This all-inclusive tour is available from $3480 pp twin share and must be booked by March 14, 2025. To reserve your spot, visit pukekohetravel.co.nz/melbourne or call 0800 785 386.