From $12,215 pp, this deal is on sale until June 20, 2025. Departs Tokyo on March 21, 2027. Airfares and transfers are additional. Subject to availability. Book at travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/japan/cherry-blossom-pathways---tokyo-to-tokyo-20874052 or call 0800 951 655.

Visit destinations in Japan and South Korea in one cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Beach vacay at the Sheraton

Spend seven nights in Samoa at the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort, a tropical paradise set on the turquoise waters of Mulifanua. Nestled between lush and secluded beaches, this waterfront resort offers a cocktail of adventure, culture, and relaxation that will leave you craving more.

Included in your stay are daily breakfast, return airport transfers, and a Samoan cultural show and market tour. Book with Flight Centre to save up to $540 per couple.

From $1,068 pp, this deal is on sale until July 31, 2025 for travel between October 19 to November 30, 2025. Flights are additional. Booking fee applies. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/ws-tua-apia/serene-samoa-at-the-4-star-sheraton-samoa-beach-resort-NZ48682 or call 0800 427 555 for more information.

Have a serene holiday at the Sheraton. Photo / Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort

Five-star hotel stay in Phuket

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket is a five-star beachfront haven on the serene Cape Panwa Peninsula. Overlooking the Andaman Sea, the resort offers luxurious rooms, diverse dining options, and exclusive amenities, creating an ideal retreat for those seeking modern comfort and traditional Thai charm in a tranquil setting.

Priced from $2505 pp twin share, this eight-night package includes a stay in a Junior Suite with garden view, daily breakfast, return private airport transfers, and return economy airfares from Auckland to Phuket with Air New Zealand.

Travel between August 11 to October 20, 2025, and enjoy extra value with a pay-four, stay-eight deal, free WiFi, a welcome drink coupon, and a complimentary dinner for two. Book by June 22, 2025 via worldtravellers.co.nz/deals/asia/escape-to-phuket.

Enjoy a tropical getaway at Phuket, Thailand. Photo / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket

Greece in 10 days

Discover Greece on a nine-night journey through Athens, Santorini, and Mykonos from $2890 pp twin share. Stay in standard three-star hotels, including two nights at Moxy Athens City, four nights at Kamari Beach Santorini, and three nights at Kamari Hotel Mykonos. Enjoy a bonus Santorini Sunset Catamaran Cruise with unlimited white wine, soft drinks, BBQ dinner, Greek appetizers, and scenic stops like Indian Rock and Red and White beaches.

Travel between October 1 to October 20, 2025, with other dates available at varying prices. The package includes economy ferry travel between the islands, shared return transfers, and a daily buffet breakfast. Book by June 30, 2025 at helloworld.co.nz/deal/30472/iconic-cyclades-10-day9-night-iconic-cyclades .

Tick off the best spots in Greece in one cruise. Photo / 123rf

Japan and Taiwan tour

Set sail aboard the luxurious Diamond Princess this September for an unforgettable nine-night journey through Japan and Taiwan.

Departing from Yokohama, this cruise includes stops in Keelung (Taipei), Ishigaki, and Okinawa, before returning to Yokohama. Explore the greatness of Japan and Taiwan, including their rich heritage and their delicious food. Japan and Taiwan await you.

Priced from $1098 pp, share twin for a Princess standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Tokyo (Yokohama), Japan, on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Prices are subject to change. Visit princess.com to book. Call 0800 780 717 for more information.