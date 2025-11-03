Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

Hot Deals: Wellington hotel stays, Fiji family holidays, Antarctica cruises, Vivid Sydney, and Europe voyages

Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Explore the most unique destinations with these travel deals. Photo / Kay Fochtmann

Explore the most unique destinations with these travel deals. Photo / Kay Fochtmann

Save big on your Antarctic dream

As HX Expeditions approaches its 130th anniversary in 2026, it continues to offer awe-inspiring journeys to some of the planet’s most remote destinations. For travellers with Antarctica on their bucket list, HX’s 2026 season presents the ultimate opportunity to explore the frozen continent.

Bookings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save