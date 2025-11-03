Just an hour and a half from Nadi Airport, The Naviti Resort is a tropical paradise where you can relax, unwind, and slip into island time. Guests can enjoy a wide range of facilities, from the swim-up pool bar serving tropical cocktails to three on-site restaurants offering delicious cuisine. Indulge in a soothing spa treatment or stay active with activities like snorkelling, kayaking, archery, water polo, and a nine-hole golf course. With a Kids Club and plenty of fun options for little ones, The Naviti is also perfectly located for exploring nearby Sigatoka and its attractions.

House of Travel is offering a four-night package from $1679 pp, twin share, with kids flying, staying, playing, and eating from only $449 per child (two to eleven years, maximum two kids). The deal includes return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, four nights’ accommodation, return Nadi airport transfers, daily buffet breakfast, a fruit basket on arrival, and one coral viewing cruise per stay. Kids stay, eat, and play free (within the stated age limits). On sale until November 10, 2025, for travel between February 1 and March 26, 2026. Visit hot.co.nz/fiji-thenavitiresort, call 0800 713 715, or see your travel agent.

Splash, relax, and enjoy island life with a deal made for families. Photo / Supplied

See Vivid Sydney in style

Experience the magic of Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest festival of light, music, and ideas. Fly Economy Class return from Auckland to Sydney with Air New Zealand and spend four nights at the five-star QT Sydney in a Deluxe Room with daily breakfast included. This package also features a spectacular Vivid Festival of Light and Sound Cruise, where guests can admire Sydney’s dazzling illuminated landmarks from open sky decks while enjoying a buffet dinner and a complimentary arrival drink.

From $2279 pp, double share, this deal is on sale until November 16, 2025, and valid for travel between May 22 and June 15, 2026. Airfares are based on “The Works” Economy Class, with a NZD10 one-way surcharge for outbound travel on Thursday and Friday and inbound travel on Sunday and Monday. Room rates are dynamic and subject to change. Airport transfers are additional. Book with Travel Associates via travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/22086366 or call 0800 482 776.

Fly, stay, and see Sydney shine brighter than ever. Photo / Supplied

Discover Europe aboard PONANT

Ponant Explorations has launched its 2026 Europe Collection, offering small-ship voyages that take guests to Europe’s most enchanting destinations.

Travellers can explore the Mediterranean’s golden coastlines and Northern Europe’s wild beauty while enjoying French-inspired elegance and comfort. The new collection offers early-booking advantages such as 10% off a second European Grand Voyage of 14 to 19 nights, an AU$800 Ponant plus credit for Cruise and Land packages that combine sailing with curated city stays and guided tours, and up to 30% off selected 2026 Croatia voyages aboard Le Ponant. Book before December 15, 2025, to enjoy these exclusive savings. For itineraries and details, visit ponant.com/cruises.

Set sail in elegance and discover Europe’s most stunning coastal treasures. Photo / Supplied

Discover Wellington’s newest hotel escape

If you’re planning a trip to Wellington, there’s a new spot worth checking out. Enjoy a stylish city break at the brand-new WQ Hotel Wellington, offering travellers the perfect base to explore the capital’s charm. Combining modern design with Wellington’s creative energy, the reimagined property features 108 bright and contemporary rooms with city skyline views, complimentary gym access, and exceptional dining at Frankie’s Bar + Eatery. Located in Thorndon, it’s just a short stroll from the Beehive, Lambton Quay, the waterfront, and Sky Stadium, making it ideal for both leisure and business travellers.

To celebrate its grand opening, WQ Hotel Wellington is offering 20% off the Best Available Rate plus a complimentary buffet breakfast for weekend stays from Friday through Monday. This long weekend offer is valid for bookings made until January 31, 2026, and for stays through to January 31, 2026 (excluding December 31, 2025). Book now at wqhotel.co.nz/its-all-new to experience a fresh and affordable Wellington getaway.