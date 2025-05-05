Three hours later a second drone near Puhinui Road was reported by the pilot of another approaching aircraft. Airways said air traffic control was alerted again and police were contacted.

After the second incident arrivals were suspended for about 15 minutes, delaying an additional five flights.

Police confirmed they received reports of a drone operating near Auckland Airport about 5.30pm yesterday.

Police attended, but did not find anybody of interest.

Flight Radar screenshots from the time of the second report show a number of aircraft circling over the city.

Flight Radar screenshots showing flights circling over Auckland Airport on Sunday as police received reports of a drone in the airspace.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson warned drones “can be a hazard to aircraft primarily because of the risk of collision, especially near airports”.

“Collision risks can cause damage to engines, windscreens, or control surfaces. Drones near airports or helipads can delay flights, cause diversions, or even force emergency landings.”

Airways said it is critical drone operators know and follow the rules before launching their craft.

“Flying a drone this close to an airport puts aircraft, crew and passengers at risk, and can lead to serious consequences. At a minimum, it causes significant delays and disruption.”

There are certain airspaces where drones must never be flown, and other areas where there are strict conditions. These areas include:

Low flying zones.

Within 4 km of an aerodrome (including airports and heliports) unless certain conditions are met including obtaining prior consent from the aerodrome operator.

Controlled airspace (air traffic control zones) unless a clearance to operate has been obtained from Airways.

Military operating areas – unless approval has been obtained from the administering authority.

Restricted areas– unless approval has been obtained from the administering authority.

Airways remind drone operators to check airshare.co.nz to understand where they can fly safely and to log their flights in controlled airspace with air traffic control.

On December 31, the CAA received multiple reports of a drone hovering close to the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower to capture New Year’s Eve fireworks footage.

Amongst other restrictions, Civil Aviation rules prohibit flying over people or property without consent, at night, within 4km of an aerodrome, or higher than 120m from the ground.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.