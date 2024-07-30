An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight takes off from Auckland International Airport. Photo / Air New Zealand Communications

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Rarotonga has returned to Auckland after two failed landings at Rarotonga International Airport.

Flight NZ946 departed for Rarotonga Airport at 9am this morning from Auckland International Airport. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner returned to New Zealand this afternoon having failed to land at its destination due to crosswinds, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald.

The flight was due to land in Rarotonga at 2.40pm on Monday, July 29, after crowding the international dateline. It had almost completed its 3005km journey, which typically takes about 3 hours and 50 minutes when it was exposed to significant crosswinds.

Sources onboard the aircraft claimed pilots attempted to land twice but could not do so safely and passengers were told the flight would be diverted to Samoa. However, it was later decided the aircraft would return to Auckland.