Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / Travel news

Air NZ Cook Islands flight returns to Auckland after two aborted landings

Anna Sarjeant
By
2 mins to read
An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight takes off from Auckland International Airport. Photo / Air New Zealand Communications

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight takes off from Auckland International Airport. Photo / Air New Zealand Communications

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Rarotonga has returned to Auckland after two failed landings at Rarotonga International Airport.

Flight NZ946 departed for Rarotonga Airport at 9am this morning from Auckland International Airport. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner returned to New Zealand this afternoon having failed to land at its destination due to crosswinds, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald.

The flight was due to land in Rarotonga at 2.40pm on Monday, July 29, after crowding the international dateline. It had almost completed its 3005km journey, which typically takes about 3 hours and 50 minutes when it was exposed to significant crosswinds.

Sources onboard the aircraft claimed pilots attempted to land twice but could not do so safely and passengers were told the flight would be diverted to Samoa. However, it was later decided the aircraft would return to Auckland.

Air NZ flight NZ946 returns to Auckland, having failed to land in Rarotonga. Photo / flightradar24
Air NZ flight NZ946 returns to Auckland, having failed to land in Rarotonga. Photo / flightradar24
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Air New Zealand’s head of flight operations Hugh Pearce said the redirection of the flight was due to crosswinds.

“NZ946 from Auckland to Rarotonga was unable to land due to crosswinds at Rarotonga International Airport,” Pearce said.

“The flight will return to Auckland, and consequently, we have unfortunately had to cancel the return service NZ945 from Rarotonga to Auckland.”

Air New Zealand hoped passengers and the aircraft would be able to recommence their journey to Rarotonga as soon as possible.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pearce said Air New Zealand understood the weather disruption would be “frustrating” but it put the safety of passengers and crew first.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers while our team works to rebook them onto the next available services,” he said.

Crosswinds can make it difficult for pilots to control the aircraft while guiding it towards the runway for landing, usually causing the aeroplane to drift sideways.

Various factors are considered in deciding whether a flight continues its route, diverts to another airport or returns to its departure airport. When it comes to weather disruptions such as crosswinds, airlines often divert to another airport.

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news