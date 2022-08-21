Bora Bora Island, French Polynesia. Photo / 123rf

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond, to inspire your next adventure.

Island time

Dreaming of an island getaway? French Polynesia and New Caledonia are among the latest holiday hotspots to welcome back visitors to their sandy shores. As of August 1, The Islands of Tahiti (which includes Bora Bora, Moorea, and the largest in the island chain, Tahiti), are open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, with no restrictions. New Caledonia has also dropped Covid-19 pre-departure and arrival testing, as well as vaccination requirements. tahititourisme.nz/en, newcaledonia.travel



Snacks in the city

Delicious aromas are soon to waft across Singapore, as the city gears up for its much-loved annual food festival. On from August 24–September 11, the festival village will include classes from top chefs, decadent degustation dinners and a marketplace to sample the latest culinary treats. Can't just flit over to Singapore? Luckily, foodies can sign up via the website to a series of free virtual online masterclasses, or check out the Singapore Food Festival Facebook page for demos and livestreams. Singaporefoodfestival.sg

The annual Singapore Food Festival is a highlight on the city's foodie calendar. Photo / supplied

Music legend's new museum

Bob Dylan fans from across the world will be making a beeline for Oklahoma, US, where the first-ever museum dedicated to the music legend has recently opened. The Bob Dylan Centre in Tulsa features more than 100,000 items from the now 80-year-old muso's career, including handwritten manuscripts, rare images and unreleased recordings. Bobdylancenter.com

Thousands of artefacts and images line the walls at the Bob Dylan Center in Oklahoma. Photo / Lester Cohen/Getty Images

South Island set to rock

One of the country's biggest New Year's festivals is back, with 40 acts recently announced as part of the lineup. Wānaka's Rhythm & Alps will take place from December 29-31, featuring international DJs and bands from as far away as Brazil, Sweden and Germany, as well as Aussie electronic duo Cosmos Midnight, rapper Sampa The Great, and Kiwi drum and bass favourite Concord Dawn. Rhythmandalps.co.nz

One of the country's biggest New Year Festivals is back. Photo / Ingmar Wein Photography

As seen on screen

We've spent the past two years watching the world through movies and streaming platforms, but now we can finally venture out and see the real deal. Each week, we look at top things to do in a travel hotspot from popular culture.

You watched: Only Murders in the Building, on Disney+

Go to: New York City

You can't tour the Big Apple without taking a visit to the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. Sure, you might feel that you've seen it before, but the massive 46m statue is far more impressive in real life than in any pics. Check out the museum inside the statue's pedestal, and once access reopens, climb up to Liberty's crown for some of the best views across NYC.

The Statue of Liberty is one of the city's most iconic sights. Photo / 123rf

Depending on how much time you have, be sure to see at least one of the city's incredible museums. Whether it's the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the American Museum of Natural History or the Museum of Modern Art, you certainly won't be disappointed.

New York's Central Park from above. Photo / 123rf

Buy a pizza slice to go and soak up the city vibes from one of NYC's beautiful green spaces. Set alongside an abandoned railway line, High Line Park boasts lush plants and food stalls, while famous Central Park has leafy lanes galore and is fringed by the sort of swanky real estate seen in the Disney+ series.