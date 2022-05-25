If beachside luxury resorts or rainforest retreats sound like your idea of a perfect holiday, check out this week's travel deals.
BE WINED AND DINED ON THE SUNSHINE COAST
Revered for its "totally relaxing" atmosphere, Noosa Heads on the Sunshine Coast has long been a favourite of New Zealand holidaymakers. Noosa Blue Resort is offering five-night packages worth $1149, for the special price of $799 pp, twin-share. It's 500m from Laguna Beach and Noosa National Park and the staff will welcome you with cocktails, and you'll be upgraded to a Deluxe one-bedroom suite. Bonuses include wine, an option to go on a Noosa Scenic Food and Wine Tour, and entry-passes for local attractions. The resort has three outdoor pools, a spa, a Jacuzzi and a range of fitness facilities and classes. Book by May 31. Travel by March 31 next year.
Contact: MyQueensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/sunshine-coast-noosa-blue-resort-5-nights-deluxe-one-bedroom-suite
WEST COAST WILDERNESS RETREAT
Spend a night in a rainforest retreat in Franz Josef, take a helicopter flight over the stunning snow-blanketed Franz Josef Glacier, then visit the Indoor West Coast Wildlife Centre, which is the South Island's largest kiwi-hatching facility and home to the rarest kiwi and ancient tuatara. Stay a second night, half-an-hour away at Fox Glacier in a four-star hotel and explore the village and its surrounds by e-bike. The winter "Back to the Future" Franz Josef Glacier Package is for a minimum of two people travelling together, and costs $299 pp. You can customise the order in which you experience each activity. Travel by September 30
Contact: West Coast Wildlife Centre, (03) 752 0600, email info@wildkiwi.co.nz or book online at wildkiwi.co.nz/299pkg
A STAR IS BORN IN GOLD COAST
The Star Residence Gold Coast luxury apartment accommodation, opened in Broadbeach this June. Be on its "first guests" list by confirming your booking by the end of this month. A return Air New Zealand flights and accommodation deal to celebrate the opening starts at $1299 pp, twin-share, flying from Auckland or Wellington to Brisbane or from Christchurch to the Gold Coast. Your apartment comes with $100 food and beverage credit and unlimited, free Wi-Fi. Pay another $199 pp for an upgrade to an oceanview room. Available travel periods are August 1 to 22, August 29 to September 17, October 20 to November 24, November 25 to December 10, and January 30 to March 31.
Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/star
FIJI ESCAPE
A luxurious and languorous stay in a Superior Room at the five-star Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa – with Fiji Airways fares to get you there and back – starts at $1459pp, double share, for five nights from Auckland or, if you're travelling from Wellington or Christchurch, a seven-night stay starts at $1829pp, double-share. Return airport transfers and daily breakfasts are included. Book by May 31. Travel between October 24 and December 9 from Auckland; between October 26 and December 7 from Wellington; between October 25 and December 8 from Christchurch.
Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or, for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15930976; for Wellington departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15931045; or Christchurch departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15931114
GREAT DAYS ON GREAT BARRIER
Nestled at the northernmost point of Australia's Whitsunday archipelago, Hayman Island is considered "everything Great Barrier Reef". A three-night stay at the five-star Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort in a Lagoon Classic Room, which has an ocean view, is priced from $1635pp, twin-share. You'll also have complimentary use of non-motorised watercraft, squash and tennis courts and the resort's gym. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by June 30. Travel between October 11 and 23, November 4 and 13 or November 25 and December 16. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.
Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out
travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/whitsundays/intercontinental-hayman-island-resort-15903042