Escape to Fiji with deals from Sofitel. Photo / Supplied

If beachside luxury resorts or rainforest retreats sound like your idea of a perfect holiday, check out this week's travel deals.

BE WINED AND DINED ON THE SUNSHINE COAST

Noosa Heads on the Sunshine Coast has long been a favourite of New Zealand holidaymakers. Photo / Supplied

Revered for its "totally relaxing" atmosphere, Noosa Heads on the Sunshine Coast has long been a favourite of New Zealand holidaymakers. Noosa Blue Resort is offering five-night packages worth $1149, for the special price of $799 pp, twin-share. It's 500m from Laguna Beach and Noosa National Park and the staff will welcome you with cocktails, and you'll be upgraded to a Deluxe one-bedroom suite. Bonuses include wine, an option to go on a Noosa Scenic Food and Wine Tour, and entry-passes for local attractions. The resort has three outdoor pools, a spa, a Jacuzzi and a range of fitness facilities and classes. Book by May 31. Travel by March 31 next year.

Contact: MyQueensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/sunshine-coast-noosa-blue-resort-5-nights-deluxe-one-bedroom-suite

WEST COAST WILDERNESS RETREAT

Get up close with Kiwis during a forest retreat. Photo / Supplied

Spend a night in a rainforest retreat in Franz Josef, take a helicopter flight over the stunning snow-blanketed Franz Josef Glacier, then visit the Indoor West Coast Wildlife Centre, which is the South Island's largest kiwi-hatching facility and home to the rarest kiwi and ancient tuatara. Stay a second night, half-an-hour away at Fox Glacier in a four-star hotel and explore the village and its surrounds by e-bike. The winter "Back to the Future" Franz Josef Glacier Package is for a minimum of two people travelling together, and costs $299 pp. You can customise the order in which you experience each activity. Travel by September 30

Contact: West Coast Wildlife Centre, (03) 752 0600, email info@wildkiwi.co.nz or book online at wildkiwi.co.nz/299pkg

A STAR IS BORN IN GOLD COAST

Be one of the first to stay at Star Residence Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

The Star Residence Gold Coast luxury apartment accommodation, opened in Broadbeach this June. Be on its "first guests" list by confirming your booking by the end of this month. A return Air New Zealand flights and accommodation deal to celebrate the opening starts at $1299 pp, twin-share, flying from Auckland or Wellington to Brisbane or from Christchurch to the Gold Coast. Your apartment comes with $100 food and beverage credit and unlimited, free Wi-Fi. Pay another $199 pp for an upgrade to an oceanview room. Available travel periods are August 1 to 22, August 29 to September 17, October 20 to November 24, November 25 to December 10, and January 30 to March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/star

FIJI ESCAPE

Escape to Fiji with deals from Sofitel. Photo / Supplied

A luxurious and languorous stay in a Superior Room at the five-star Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa – with Fiji Airways fares to get you there and back – starts at $1459pp, double share, for five nights from Auckland or, if you're travelling from Wellington or Christchurch, a seven-night stay starts at $1829pp, double-share. Return airport transfers and daily breakfasts are included. Book by May 31. Travel between October 24 and December 9 from Auckland; between October 26 and December 7 from Wellington; between October 25 and December 8 from Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or, for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15930976; for Wellington departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15931045; or Christchurch departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15931114

GREAT DAYS ON GREAT BARRIER

Enjoy a three-night stay at the five-star Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort. Photo / Supplied

Nestled at the northernmost point of Australia's Whitsunday archipelago, Hayman Island is considered "everything Great Barrier Reef". A three-night stay at the five-star Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort in a Lagoon Classic Room, which has an ocean view, is priced from $1635pp, twin-share. You'll also have complimentary use of non-motorised watercraft, squash and tennis courts and the resort's gym. Daily breakfasts are included. Book by June 30. Travel between October 11 and 23, November 4 and 13 or November 25 and December 16. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out

travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/whitsundays/intercontinental-hayman-island-resort-15903042