ON THE ICE WITH SIR JOHN KEY

Cruise with Viva Expeditions and experience the magic of the wildest, most isolated continent on the planet travelling alongside special guest former Prime Minister Sir John Key, who will be making his third trip to Antarctica this November. Book your place on this 13-day, luxurious VIP Antarctica Expedition by the end of this month and your return international flights will be complimentary. The cruise departs from Buenos Aires on November 23. The land and cruise price starts at $17,995, triple-share.

TOURS GALORE IN LONDON

Spend four nights at The Resident Kensington, a beautiful Edwardian townhouse located in the heart of West London. Priced from $2099 for two people, this accommodation deal comes with a London in One Day Experience, with the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral and London Eye on the itinerary. You’ll also go on a Vintage Open Bus tour. Book by October 10 for travel in the new year – from January 1 to February 28. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

HOP TO IT: CRUISE THE PACIFIC ISLANDS

Discover the treasures of the Pacific Islands with a seven-night cruise on board Pacific Explorer. Immerse yourself in local culture, swim in warm, tropical waters and laze on sandy beaches. Priced from $994pp, twin-share for an interior cabin/room, your main meals, accommodation and plenty of activities are included in your fare. This round-trip from Brisbane will take you to Noumea, Lifou, and Port Vila, Vanuatu. The sailing is on the afternoon of August 3 next year. Flights to Brisbane from New Zealand are additional.

SCOTLAND’S SECRET GEMS

Join a small group of travellers for a Back-Roads tour through Scotland which puts you right in the heart of Edinburgh, the Cairngorms Region, Inverness, Culloden, Loch Ness, Plockton, the Isle of Skye and Isle of Mull. Priced from $7189pp, the tour departs frequently from April onwards next year but, at this price, the departure dates are between July 23 and August 22. Book by September 30. You’ll get nine nights’ accommodation with daily breakfasts, four dinners and one lunch. Premium mini-coach is your transport.

SHOW US MORE, SINGAPORE!

A five-night stay in Singapore’s Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, with Air New Zealand return fares to get you there, is priced from $2889pp, twin-share, for travel during set periods in February and March next year. Book by September 22. Included in this package are daily breakfasts, a Singapore City tour and EZ-Link transport card, free entry for one person to the River Wonders attraction and a second entry pass at half-price. Travel dates are between February 4 and 19 or between February 26 and March 31.

