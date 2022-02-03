Open for quarantine-free travel, the Cook Islands has a variety of accommodation deals to welcome New Zealand travellers. Photo / Supplied

DRAKE PASSAGE ENDEAVOUR

Explore the extraordinary islands around the Drake Passage on an 11-day Antarctica cruise that includes excursions by Zodiac and on foot. Highlights are sure to be the orca, seals, and humpback whales. The ship, Ocean Endeavour, has its own health and wellness facilities. Most meals are included in the package price, which is discounted by up to 25 per cent for the 2022 to 2023 season. Packages start at $12,912. Christmas and NewYear cruises are a few days longer and prices start at $18,450.

Contact: your travel agent or Intrepid Travel, 0800 600610, or visit intrepidtravel.com/nz/antarctica

GARDENS & GALLERIES

Leafy pathways, clear streams, lush gardens and parks have earned the biodiverse city of Ngāmotu (NewPlymouth) an International Garden of Significance title. The city also has a reputation as a world-class contemporary art destination. Spend two luxurious nights at the King and Queen Hotel or Nice Boutique Hotel, spend a $100pp food and beverage credit in any of the West End Precinct's restaurants, bars and cafes, and walk the nearby coastal walkway. An optional highlight is a personal guided tour of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Len Lye Centre for $60pp. This package is priced from $360pp, twin-share, for travel by April 30.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/newplymouth

IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

Stay for three nights in Nelson's four-star Rutherford Hotel, explore the city and surrounds, including vineyards and the art trail, for $759pp, twin-share. Breakfasts are included at the inner-city hotel, which has a restaurant and bar, outdoor pool and complimentary Wi-Fi. Book by February 22. Travel between May 1 and June 21. Flexible Free changes and cancellations are available up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655, or visit Travel Associates.

LUCKY IN LOVE

Book the Love is Blind package at any one of the three QT Hotels in New Zealand from February 11 to February 15 and be surprised with an upgrade — or a downgrade. On checking in, one couple will win a chance to extend their stay, checking out on February 28. Other guests will receive upgrades ranging from magnum bottles of Champagne to high-end suite accommodation. The downgrades will be few and far between and include chocolate on your pillow or twin beds instead of a king-sized bed. QT Hotels are in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown.

Contact: QT Hotels, book by February 14 at qthotels.com/offers/hotel/love-is-blind

RARO'S CALLING

Open for quarantine-free travel, the Cook Islands has a variety of accommodation deals to welcome New Zealand travellers, including a five-night stay in a Garden View Room, tropical breakfasts included, at Palm Grove. Book by February 6 for travel between May 14 and June 30 or July 25 and September 19. Return airfares and the accommodation package start at $1399pp, twin-share, for travel from Auckland, and from $1559pp, twin-share, for travel from Wellington or Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800427 555, or check out or travel from Auckland, travel from Wellington and travel from Christchurch.