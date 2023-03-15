Raise a glass at QT Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Say hello to the City of Angels

Return Air New Zealand airfares and four nights’ accommodation in Los Angeles during New Zealand’s winter months through to mid-September are priced from $3185pp, twin-share. The Garland, named after actress Beverly Garland, is a distinctively retro-styled Hollywood boutique hotel. Located in Universal City, it is close to the popular theme park Universal Studios. Book by March 20. Travel from July 30 to September 13.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or, for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/17181436, flightcentre.co.nz/product/17181505 from Wellington, flightcentre.co.nz/product/17181574 from Christchurch.

Say hello to the city of angels with Flight Centre. Photo / Supplied

Bonjour, France!

Almost an entire fortnight in France and return flights from New Zealand are available from $6599pp, twin-share – a saving of up to $1050 for a couple travelling together. “Bonjour France” includes a Monaco Tour to Paris, Lyon and Normandy beaches. The departures at this price are from Auckland on August 23 and on September 13. Other travel dates are available at varying prices. Book by close of business on March 17.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/journeys-to-come/bonjour-france-CMPTTC0603

Take in the beauty of Chateau de Chambord in France. Photo / Shutterstock

Live the life of luxury

Spend seven nights in a luxury room with its own plunge pool at the five-star, beachfront Sofitel Nusa Dua, which is nestled in tropical gardens and features lagoon pools. Priced from $2115pp for seven nights, with daily breakfasts and airport transfers included, this deal is for travel between July 23 and October 1. Book by March 21. Airfares from New Zealand are additional, and the price is based on your arrival on a Wednesday, Friday or Sunday.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/bali/sofitel-bali--nusa-dua-16919248

Relax by your private pool in Nisa Dua, Bali. Photo / Supplied

Dive into the Gold Coast

Located in the heart of a picturesque green belt of gold courses, the Mercure Gold Coast Resort is ideal for rejuvenating in peace and quiet while being just 10 minutes from the tourism mecca’s top attractions. A five-night stay in a Pool View Room, daily breakfasts and passes to attractions such as Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and SkyPoint Observation Deck is priced from $649pp, twin-share. Inclusive bonuses range from a wine and dine credit to welcome drinks and a Privileges Dining Card. Book by March 31. Travel on selected dates, through to March 24 next year.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 526 452 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/gold-coast-mercure-gold-coast-resort-5-nights-pool-view-room-king

Dive into a deal at the Mercure old Coast Resort. Photo / Supplied

Cheers to Queenstown life

Taking up temporary residence at QT Queenstown, The Champagne Parlour is a one-room pop-up hotel available for stays between March 20 and April 30. In deference to G.H. Mumm Champagne, the room’s plush furnishings have been matched in their hues to that of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé. The Champagne Parlour’s amenities include a bottle of G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé on arrival, Mumm macarons, Aceology frosé facemasks and a Champagne breakfast in bed, complete with rosé mimosas.

Contact: QT Hotels, (03) 450 3450 or qthotels.com/queenstown/offers/hotel/the-champagne-parlour