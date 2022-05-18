Wine tours, celestial stays and more are on offer in this week's travel deals. Photo /Supplied

From romantic stargazing and premium wine tours to Fiji beach resorts and unlimited Aussie waterpark passes, this week's travel deals have something for everyone.

Five-star class and 'welcome tea' await guests at The Fable Hotel. Photo / Supplied

FOLLOW THE STARS IN DUNEDIN

A two-day Celestial Package in Dunedin is designed for two people to spend two nights at The Fable Hotel – the city's only five-star hotel – where breakfasts are included and you'll sip "Welcome Tea" on your arrival. You'll spend a full day out with Horizon Tours, visiting the historic Larnach Castle, the region's revered royal albatross and, as the evening comes, a four-hour Southern Stargazing experience beneath the stars. Your tour guides provide comfortable chairs, cosy blankets, hot beverages and a light supper, while you sit back and stargaze. Priced at $1599 (or just on $800pp), book and stay by August 31.

Contact: Horizon Tours, 021- 467 496 or check out www.horizontours.co.nz/accom-tours

Spend three glorious nights at Mercure Queenstown Resort with a garden view room. Photo / Supplied

INDULGE IN NZ'S 'PINOT NOIR CAPITAL

Take a food and wine tour in "the pinot noir capital" of New Zealand while spending three nights at the four-star Mercure Queenstown Resort in a garden view room. Priced from $589pp, twin-share, the delectably tasty tour is part of your holiday. Book by June 5. Travel between November 1 and December 15. A "Flexible Free" changes and cancellations policy is available up to seven days prior to travel. Airfares to Queenstown are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15854167

GRAB A FREE NIGHT IN ADELAIDE

Book a minimum of three nights' accommodation at Majestic Roof Garden Hotel in Adelaide, and your first night will be free of charge. Return airfares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch and your stay in a Classic Room at the hotel, are priced from $749pp, twin-share. Travel between July 25 and August 31. If you prefer to travel during September, the price starts at $785pp, twin-share. Travel between October 18 and December 8 starts at $855 pp, twin-share.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/Adelaide

The whole family will have fun during a Gold Coast getaway. Photo / Supplied

GET AWAY TO THE GOLD COAST

Jet to the Gold Coast for a seven-night family holiday which gives you and your children unlimited access (and fun!) at theme parks such as Dreamworld, WhiteWater World, and Skypoint. You'll stay at voco Gold Coast, where you'll get daily breakfasts, a $50 shopping credit, services from Aquaduck transport and tours, and a guaranteed room upgrade. This package starts at $1899 for a family. Travel by March next year.

Contact: MyQueensland, freephone 0800 654 171 or check out myqueensland.co.nz/packages

Come on in, the water is always fine in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

HIT THE BEACH IN FIJI

A five-star resort with an ocean view for five nights' total relaxation must surely be tempting for this spring, going into the summer months. Return Fiji Airways from Auckland and five nights at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort in an Oceanview room are priced from $1649pp, and come with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Book by May 31 for holidays from October 17 through to December 14. Flights from Wellington and Christchurch for this deal are also available.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out

travel-associates.co.nz/products