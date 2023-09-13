UNMISSABLE AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS

American Airlines is offering discounted return airfares from Auckland, taking Kiwi holidaymakers directly to Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas or Los Angeles in California, aboard a 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline has also discounted a raft of fares to take travellers on to other US destinations. Return Economy Class fares from Auckland start at $1438 to Dallas-Fort Worth and from $1312 to Los Angeles. Book by this Friday, September 15. Travel is available from October 28 through to December 12, or from February 1 to March 28.

Contact: your travel agent or aa.com

Save money on discounted flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles with American Airlines. Photo / Supplied

EIGHT IDYLLIC DAYS IN ITALY

An eight-day Intrepid tour of Southern Italy, departing from Rome on May 15 next year, has been discounted by 10 per cent. Now priced from $3389pp, twin-share, this trip must be booked by this Sunday, September 17. The itinerary includes Rome, the coastal town of Sorrento and the beautiful Amalfi Coast. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17786486

Enjoy an eight-day Intrepid tour of Southern Italy, departing from Rome. Photo / Getty Images

FIVE-STAR PHUKET FANTASIES

Be lured to the zen-like surroundings on the island of Phuket for an eight-night stay at the five-star The Vijitt Resort. Priced from $1909pp, twin-share, you’ll have return private transfers from the airport, daily breakfasts and a Big Buddha Tour. Highlights of the tour include a visit to the island’s largest temple, Wat Chalong, and the magnificent Big Buddha statue, from where you have 360-degree panoramic views of the island. Book by October 2. Travel dates are available from February 1 to March 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/phuket/the-vijitt-resort-phuket-sha-extra-plus-16493883

Enjoy the zen-like surroundings on the island of Phuket. Photo / Getty Images

FUN-TASTIC FAMILY TIME IN FIJI

Voted by internet travel site Tripadvisor as the top “family friendly” resort in Fiji, Radisson Blu Resort Fiji boasts self-contained, one- and two-bedroom suites with a balcony or a courtyard – perfect for family holidays. Book a four-night family holiday package, priced from $1749pp, twin-share, and $479 for each child’s stay. (Based on two adults travelling with up to two children, aged 2 to 11 years). The return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch are included, as are daily breakfasts. Book by Monday, September 18. Travel from February 1 to March 25, or from May 2 to 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/radisson

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has recently been voted the top ‘family friendly’ resort in Fiji by Tripadvisor. Photo / Supplied

ICELAND’S BUCKET-LIST NORTHERN LIGHTS

A six-day Northern Lights Escape will place you beneath Iceland’s “best light show on Earth” if clear weather reveals the spectacular late-night aurora borealis. But there’s a lot more to Iceland, including geothermal springs and geysers, volcanic black-sand beaches, Europe’s largest glacier, Vatnajokull, the mighty Gullfoss Waterfall, the Reynisdrangar Rocks and the site of the nation’s first parliament at Thingvellir. Departing on February 3, this trip is priced from $2912pp, twin-share – a discount of more than $700. Travel from New Zealand to Reykjavik, Iceland is additional.

Contact: your travel agent or Intrepid, 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz/iceland/northern-lights-escape-143438