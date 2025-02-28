Is this the world’s best stopover?

Experience the Great Barrier Reef Drive in a supercar

This May, the Reef House Adults Retreat in Palm Cove, Queensland, welcomes an elite fleet of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Aston Martins for an exclusive supercar driving experience along the breathtaking Great Barrier Reef Drive. From May 15 to June 7, guests can cruise on a 250km luxury road trip through Palm Cove, the Daintree, and Mount Molloy, with expert guidance and seamless drive swaps. After an exciting day behind the wheel, guests can retreat to the Reef House for beachside yoga, sunset canapes, and fine dining overlooking the Coral Sea. Two and three-night luxury packages start at $1888 per couple, featuring gourmet breakfasts, degustation dinners with wine pairings, and more than $2356 worth of indulgent inclusions. reefhouse.com.au/prancing-horse

Supercars arrive at the Reef House Adults Retreat. Photo / @letsescapetogether

Uefa finals with Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, is offering exclusive travel packages for the Uefa Champions League Final 2025 in Munich, Germany, on May 31. As the official airline partner of the tournament, the airline is making it easier than ever for football fans to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The all-inclusive packages include return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel stays, and category one match tickets. Limited packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis for fans across the Gulf region, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. qatarairways.com/ucl

Experience the Uefa Champions League Final 2025 in Munich with Qatar Airways. Photo / Arkin Si, Unsplash

Where curiosity meets discovery

From March 21 to 30, 2025, World Science Festival Brisbane returns to captivate minds and celebrate the wonders of science across various city locations. This dynamic festival brings together leading scientists, innovators, and artists for a thrilling lineup of thought-provoking discussions, interactive Stem activities, and immersive performances. Families, students, and lifelong learners can engage in hands-on experiments, inspiring talks, and demonstrations, showcasing how science shapes our world. Whether you’re fascinated by space exploration, artificial intelligence, or environmental science, there’s something for every curious mind. worldsciencefestival.com.au

World Science Festival Brisbane returns to captivate minds and celebrate the wonders of science. Photo / Supplied



