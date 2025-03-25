Paul Gauguin Cruises is inviting all travellers to explore the untouched beauty of French Polynesia and the South Pacific aboard the newly refurbished m/s Paul Gauguin. Following a multi-million-dollar refresh, m/s Paul Gauguin will relaunch in April 2025 and is designed for intimate luxury, navigating crystal-clear lagoons, remote atolls, and iconic islands like Bora Bora, Moorea, and the Marquesas. Aboard the 330-guest ship, travellers will indulge in world-class dining, a reimagined pool deck with shaded cabanas, and the warm hospitality of Les Gauguins & Les Gauguines, who bring Polynesian culture to life through music, dance, and storytelling. Visit au.ponant.com/paul-gauguin-2025-flight-credit for more information.

Paul Gauguin Cruises announce limited flight credit offer in 2025 & 2026 sailings.

Walk through a magical garden

Discover how nature and art magically collide with Dale Chihuly’s world-famous glass sculptures at the Adelaide Botanic Garden. In his highly anticipated first major garden exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, Dale Chihuly’s Chihuly in the Botanic Garden brings together the magic of art and the beauty of nature with glass sculpture installations set against the stunning landscape and iconic conservatories of the gardens. You can stroll and see the installations during the day, but the true magic comes alive at night, when the installations are lit up. On now through to 29 April 2025, don’t miss this immersive exhibition and learn more at chihuly.com/exhibitions/adelaide-botanic-garden/chihuly-botanic-garden.

Dale Chihuly's Chihuly in the Garden. Photo / Dale Chihuly

A taste of Hawai’i

Every bite tells a story, and every story unlocks a new piece to a country’s complex culture. Hawai’i is well known for its fresh fruits, local flavours, and unique traditions, but there’s a rich history waiting to be unfold every bite! With Kailani Tours’ new Flavors of Hawai’i: A Bitesize History, tourists will take on a mouthwatering journey through the Big Island’s vibrant food scene. From warm, pillowy malasadas from the legendary Tex Drive-In to freshly roasted Hamakua coffee, until you get to the infamous fresh coconut water, sun-ripened pineapples, lychees, and exotic island fruits, this tour will take you on a journey through roadside stops and vibrant markets. Create a deeper connection with Hawai’i’s food, history, and people on this quick tour by visiting kailanitourshawaii.com/flavors-of-hawaii-half-day-food-tour