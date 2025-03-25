Discover new travel destinations here. Photo / 123RF
Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Top destination to travel 2025
Western Australia continues to earn its place on the global travel map, after securing spots in two of the most prestigious travel lists for 2025. Named eighth in the BBC’s 25 Best Places to Travel, and the only Australian destination to make the cut, WA was recognized for its stunning landscapes, rich Aboriginal culture, and expanding flight connections. Meanwhile, The New York Times included WA in its 52 Places to Go, highlighting the state’s commitment to sustainable travel with a 7,000-kilometre EV Highway. This dual recognition cements Western Australia as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking breathtaking nature, cultural immersion, and eco-conscious adventures. Start planning your Western Australia journey by visiting westernaustralia.com.
Paul Gauguin Cruises is inviting all travellers to explore the untouched beauty of French Polynesia and the South Pacific aboard the newly refurbished m/s Paul Gauguin. Following a multi-million-dollar refresh, m/s Paul Gauguin will relaunch in April 2025 and is designed for intimate luxury, navigating crystal-clear lagoons, remote atolls, and iconic islands like Bora Bora, Moorea, and the Marquesas. Aboard the 330-guest ship, travellers will indulge in world-class dining, a reimagined pool deck with shaded cabanas, and the warm hospitality of Les Gauguins & Les Gauguines, who bring Polynesian culture to life through music, dance, and storytelling. Visit au.ponant.com/paul-gauguin-2025-flight-credit for more information.
Walk through a magical garden
Discover how nature and art magically collide with Dale Chihuly’s world-famous glass sculptures at the Adelaide Botanic Garden. In his highly anticipated first major garden exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, Dale Chihuly’s Chihuly in the Botanic Garden brings together the magic of art and the beauty of nature with glass sculpture installations set against the stunning landscape and iconic conservatories of the gardens. You can stroll and see the installations during the day, but the true magic comes alive at night, when the installations are lit up. On now through to 29 April 2025, don’t miss this immersive exhibition and learn more at chihuly.com/exhibitions/adelaide-botanic-garden/chihuly-botanic-garden.
A taste of Hawai’i
Every bite tells a story, and every story unlocks a new piece to a country’s complex culture. Hawai’i is well known for its fresh fruits, local flavours, and unique traditions, but there’s a rich history waiting to be unfold every bite! With Kailani Tours’ new Flavors of Hawai’i: A Bitesize History, tourists will take on a mouthwatering journey through the Big Island’s vibrant food scene. From warm, pillowy malasadas from the legendary Tex Drive-In to freshly roasted Hamakua coffee, until you get to the infamous fresh coconut water, sun-ripened pineapples, lychees, and exotic island fruits, this tour will take you on a journey through roadside stops and vibrant markets. Create a deeper connection with Hawai’i’s food, history, and people on this quick tour by visiting kailanitourshawaii.com/flavors-of-hawaii-half-day-food-tour