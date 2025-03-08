Worldwide sensation and Kiwi favourite Mana Moana returns for another year at Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 2. What began as a collaboration between the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa (NZSO) and Signature Choir (produced by Live Nation) to record Pasifika songs has now evolved into one of the most anticipated live music events. The concert features stunning renditions of traditional and contemporary songs from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau.

This year, the musical showcase will be a one-night-only experience at Spark Arena, taking audiences on a journey through beloved hits from previous shows and new arrangements. Highlights include the Samoan classic Manu o le Vaveao and Nepituno, a song written by Queen Sālote Tupou III to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 visit to Tonga. Tickets on sale now, starting at $19.90. livenation.co.nz

This year's Mana Moana will be "bigger and better". Photo / Penina Momoisea

Peppa Pig’s fun day for families

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! is making its way to New Zealand in 2025. This exciting adventure brings Peppa, her family, and friends to life through vibrant puppetry, interactive storytelling, and catchy songs. Audiences can expect to sing and dance with scarecrows, visit the zoo, build sandcastles, and even take a trip to the beach. Following past sold-out tours, this all-new stage show will delight young audiences in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hamilton from June 28 to July 12, 2025. Tickets go on sale April 2, but eager fans can join the Waitlist for presale access at peppapiglive.co.nz

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! will tour the nation from 28 June to 12 July 2025

North Queensland’s fruit festival for foodies

If you’re looking for a refreshing treat, North Queensland’s premier tropical fruit festival, The Feast of the Senses, is an event you can’t miss. Happening in Innisfail on Sunday, March 30, this one-of-a-kind event showcases the region’s exotic fruits, fresh seafood, premium meats, fragrant herbs, spices, and fine wines, creating a truly immersive experience for all food lovers. Visitors can see, touch, taste, and smell an incredible array of rare and ultra-tropical produce, making it a true feast for the senses. From hands-on tastings to live cooking demonstrations, this festival offers something for everyone. feastofthesenses.com.au/events

Embark on a journey of flavour at The Feast of Senses, a tropical food experience held in Innisfail on Sunday March 30.

Australia’s first luxury helicopter wine tour

Wine lovers can now experience South Australia’s world-renowned wine regions from the sky, thanks to Ascend, the country’s first luxury helicopter wine tour. This exclusive experience for two takes guests on a breathtaking journey across McLaren Vale, the Adelaide Hills, and Langhorne Creek, with a helicopter pilot as the designated driver. Guests will enjoy a private vineyard tour and guided tastings, a South Australian Helicopters flight to Golding Wines for curated tastings, and an alfresco four-course lunch by Chef Evert van Niekerk. This jampacked tour ends at Kimbolton Wines, where guests can enjoy interactive wine and cheese pairing before returning to McLaren Vale. Available daily, weather permitting. ascendwine.com