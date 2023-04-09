Paint jamming with cats is a workshop visitors can enjoy in Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

The best things in life are free

If you enjoy a good freebie, look to Singapore. The recently launched SingapoRewards programme offers a wealth of complimentary experiences to international visitors. From walking tours to mastering the art of a Singapore Sling, to painting sessions with cats (yes, really), there’s plenty to keep your trip exciting - and your spending low. Book via the VisitSingapore app or the SingapoRewards microsite. singaporewards.visitsingapore.com/en

The SingapoRewards programme offers free experiences to international visitors. Photo / 123rf

GC rejuvenation

Stay somewhere a little spiritual on the Gold Coast. Just 45-minutes inland from the coastal throngs, Verandah House Country Estate is an eight-suite country hideaway located on the top of Tamborine Mountain. Pitched as a place for rejuvenation, take full advantage of cedarwood hot tubs, saunas and spa treatments, as well as reiki healing and tarot reading. vhcountryestate.com.au

Verandah House Country Estate is just 45 minutes from coastal Gold Coast. Photo / Destination Gold Coast

Sip back and relax

The brand new Carrajung Estate in Gippsland, southeastern Australia opened its doors March 31. With a menu that champions local produce, diners can match locally-grown goodness with the first release of Carrajung Estate wines, a feat two years in the making. Enjoy on-site wine tasting at the cellar door, lunch at the restaurant and an overnight stay at The Nest, a private one-bedroom cottage. carrajung.com.au

The new Carrajung Estate in Gippsland. Photo / Carrajung Estate

Sobering news

Here’s a trend direct from the US: the rise of the “sober curious bar”. Exactly as it sounds, these bars only serve non-alcoholic drinks. Often specialising in creative mocktails and advocates of #MindfulDrinking, the venues are smashing all misconceptions, offering stylish, speak-easy style hangouts that are just as sociable as regular bars. With New York leading the charge, check out places such as Absence of Proof to see what all the fuss is about. absenceofproof.com