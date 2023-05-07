Terramor Outdoor Resort in Arcadia National Park mixes camping with resort-style facilities. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Camping... with Campari

Camping with all the comforts of a resort, the recently launched Terramor Outdoor Resort by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is situated in Arcadia National Park, Maine. With refined safari-style tents, immerse yourself in nature, as well as heating, hot tubs and the warmth of a private campfire. There’s also a restaurant, bar and barista on-site; not forgetting an extensive cocktail list. terramoroutdoorresort.com

Safari-style tents at Terramor Outdoor Resort in Arcadia National Park, USA. Photo / Supplied

On the right track

If your favourite travel companion is your push bike, listen up. Lonely Planet’s new book: The Ultimate Bikepackers’ Guide to the World features 75 long-distance cycling routes for you and your two wheels to embark on together. With tracks from around the world, including NZ and Australia, need-to-know information includes what bike to take, maps, transport connections, packing suggestions, and the best time of year to go. RRP $49.99. Available where all good books are sold or shop.lonelyplanet.com

The Bikepackers' Guide to the World by Lonely Planet. Photo / Lonely Planet

Glow up

New Zealand’s much-loved Glow Show is back this June and July. Best described as a glow-in-the-dark giant puppet show, it’s perfect for families with babies and kids up to 7. Promoting literacy and Te Reo Māori, this year’s Wonderland Glow Show is a Kiwified version of Alice in Wonderland. Showing at theatres across the country. glowshow.co.nz/bookings

New Zealand’s much-loved Glow Show is back. Photo / Supplied

Elvis Week 2023

If you’re an Elvis fan, August is the month for you. Every year, Graceland in Memphis hosts Elvis Week; seven days of live music, screenings, comps and panels celebrating the life and legacy of The King. This year’s festivities take place August 9-17. For the full line-up and tickets, see graceland.com/elvis-week