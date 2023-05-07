Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Camping... with Campari
Camping with all the comforts of a resort, the recently launched Terramor Outdoor Resort by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is situated in Arcadia National Park, Maine. With refined safari-style tents, immerse yourself in nature, as well as heating, hot tubs and the warmth of a private campfire. There’s also a restaurant, bar and barista on-site; not forgetting an extensive cocktail list. terramoroutdoorresort.com
On the right track
If your favourite travel companion is your push bike, listen up. Lonely Planet’s new book: The Ultimate Bikepackers’ Guide to the World features 75 long-distance cycling routes for you and your two wheels to embark on together. With tracks from around the world, including NZ and Australia, need-to-know information includes what bike to take, maps, transport connections, packing suggestions, and the best time of year to go. RRP $49.99. Available where all good books are sold or shop.lonelyplanet.com
Glow up
New Zealand’s much-loved Glow Show is back this June and July. Best described as a glow-in-the-dark giant puppet show, it’s perfect for families with babies and kids up to 7. Promoting literacy and Te Reo Māori, this year’s Wonderland Glow Show is a Kiwified version of Alice in Wonderland. Showing at theatres across the country. glowshow.co.nz/bookings
Elvis Week 2023
If you’re an Elvis fan, August is the month for you. Every year, Graceland in Memphis hosts Elvis Week; seven days of live music, screenings, comps and panels celebrating the life and legacy of The King. This year’s festivities take place August 9-17. For the full line-up and tickets, see graceland.com/elvis-week