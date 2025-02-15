Set sail on an extraordinary 121-night journey with MSC Cruises’ 2027 World Cruise, an adventure that takes you to 45 breathtaking destinations across 25 countries—including New Zealand. With seven overnight stays in incredible destinations like Genoa, Rio de Janeiro, Easter Island, and a thrilling transit through the Panama Canal, this once-in-a-lifetime journey spans five continents and over 37,000 nautical miles. This world-class itinerary includes a stop in New Zealand. Embark from Civitavecchia in Italy on January 2027 and enjoy full-day stops at every port and exclusive shore excursions throughout. msccruises.com

Guests embarking on the MSC World Cruise 2027 can discover the world without having to repack their suitcase during a 121-night journey to 45 extraordinary destinations across 25 countries

‘Storey Nights’ under starlit skies

Storey Hotel Management Group has introduced “Storey Nights”, a luxury stargazing experience available at select global properties, including locations in Fiji. Partnering with Unistellar and the SETI Institute, the programme features state-of-the-art smart telescopes and citizen science initiatives, allowing guests to contribute real-time astronomical data to Nasa and SETI research.

Participating properties offer tailored celestial experiences, from beach bonfire stargazing in Fiji to romantic telescope dinners in Silicon Valley. This initiative aligns with “A Sustainable Storey”, the company’s commitment to eco-conscious hospitality, which includes local community engagement, carbon-neutral initiatives, and cultural preservation. storeyhospitality.com

Watch the skies transform with Storey Nights stargazing programmes with Unistellar and SETI Institute.

The ultimate Mardi Gras brunch

Kick off Sydney’s biggest LGBTQIA+ weekend in style with the Pride Flight Recovery Brunch, returning to Ovolo Woolloomooloo on March 1, 2025, from 11 am to 1 pm. Hosted by Ovolo Hotels and Virgin Australia, this vibrant pre-parade event promises a dazzling mix of delicious bites, bottomless cocktails, live entertainment, and epic giveaways.

Sip on mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Aperol spritz while savouring mouth-watering eats from Betty’s Burgers. Enjoy DJ sets, dazzling drag performances and beauty touch-ups by NYX to keep you looking fabulous. Tickets are $99 per person, including brunch and two hours of free-flowing drinks. Limited spots available. eventbrite.com

Have a colourful time at the ultimate Mardi Gras brunch.



