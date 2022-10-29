The mountain valleys of Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, are about as off-track as you can get, and one of the places featured in Lonely Planet's new book. Photo / supplied

Road less travelled

Lookng for adventure away from the tried-and-true tourist trails? Lonely Planet's latest book, Offbeat, can point you in the right direction. From Roman ruins in Algeria to Morocco's "white city" of Tetouan, the book features 100 under-the-radar places to explore. There's also advice on relaxed alternatives to big-ticket travel hotspots, first-timers tips, tricks to avoid the crowds, local insights and practical info to help you plan your trip.

Available in bookstores or at shop.lonelyplanet.com

Beautiful Andros island, Greece, is another lesser-known spot featured in Lonely Planet's new book, Offbeat. Photo / supplied

Last call for votes

Whether you're wandering your favourite weekend trail or tackling the remote reaches of a Great Walk, encountering our unique birdlife is all part of the experience. And Forest and Bird's annual Bird of the Year competition is a chance to give our feathered friends the recognition they deserve. The polls are still open for this year's competition but you better flock to it, voting closes at 5pm today, Sunday, October 30. birdoftheyear.org.nz

The kea is just one of many feathered friends wanting your vote in the year's Bird of the Year competition. Photo / Getty Images

Snow globe

Summer might be on most people's minds right now, but if you're headed to the Northern Hemisphere, a recent study has found the snowiest spots for ski fans. British tour provider The Bucket List Company crunched the data on average snowfall around the globe in December, and one particular country came up trumps. Top spot for snowiest city went to Akita in Japan, with Erie, Pennsylvania taking second place. Japan's Toyama took third, and Sapporo fourth, while Quebec City, Canada, came in at number five. thebucketlistcompany.co.uk