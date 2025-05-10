New exhibitions

A moving new exhibition, In Focus – The Unseen Journey of Compassion, Commitment and Care, opens at Waiheke Island’s Mataira Gallery from May 8 to June 1. Created pro bono by award-winning photographer Rachel Mataira in partnership with Waiheke Health Trust and NSPR, the exhibition captures intimate stories and portraits of local families navigating health challenges, including the Stevens whānau. Through powerful images and heartfelt kōrero, the exhibition tells the stories of local families who rely on the trust’s care. Mataira and NSPR dedicated over 300 volunteer hours to the project, aimed to raise awareness and support for the trust’s community-driven healthcare services that help Waiheke residents live well, with dignity and connection. matairagallery.com

Bold wine pairings

QT Auckland’s Esther restaurant launches “Crushed Grapes”, a bold new dining series pairing Mediterranean-inspired menus with rare New Zealand wines. Hosted by chef Sean Connolly and executive chef James Laird, the events feature celebrated boutique winemakers Bilancia (May 15), Radburnd (July 17), and Hans Herzog (September 18). Each evening includes storytelling, a three-course meal, wine pairings and a welcome glass on arrival for $129pp. Guests can also test their tasting skills in the “guess the glass” challenge to win an Esther voucher. Celebrate wine, food, and the local winemakers behind Esther’s much-loved cellar and book your tickets today. qthotels.com/auckland/offers/eat-drink/crushed-grapes-tales-from-the-vines

Luxury stays in paradise

Hamilton Island’s newest boutique hotel, The Sundays, has officially opened, offering a fresh, family-friendly take on luxury island stays. Designed by Carrie Williams, the hotel features relaxed, coastal-style rooms with balconies or terraces and artworks by Tiarna Herczeg. Guests can enjoy sunrise yoga, moonlit movies, kids’ amenities, and sundaes by the guest-only pool. The heart of the hotel is Catseye Pool Club, a laidback restaurant and bar by chefs Josh and Julie Niland. The Sundays joins a range of Hamilton Island accommodations including qualia and the Beach Club, offering direct access to the Great Barrier Reef, Whitehaven Beach, and Heart Reef. Make every day feel like a Sunday with Hamilton Island’s The Sundays and book your stay today. hamiltonisland.com.au/accommodation/the-sundays

Scenic cruise around Marlborough

If you’re craving a day filled with nature, adventure, and good food, this is the way to go. Hop on the Pelorus Mail Boat and cruise to D’Urville Island for a day of scenic beauty, delicious food, and outdoor adventure. Departing on May 25, May 31, and June 1, this rare trip to one of Marlborough’s hidden gems will have you cruising through Pelorus Sound, enjoying local insights, and spotting marine wildlife. Once you reach the island, you will be treated with a delicious two-course lunch, a quick exploration to native bush and a hidden waterfall, and a paddleboarding session in the pristine waters of D’Urville Island. Slots are limited so book your ticket today. themailboat.co.nz/cruising-and-delivering-mail-on-our-mail-run-cruises/durville-day-out/