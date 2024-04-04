And you thought you were having a bad week. Photo / Unsplash

The Museum of Failure. It’s a thing

It’s ironic that a destination such as Washington DC, home to scores of presidents, is also the location of The Museum of Failure. Having opened in September 2023, it’s - conversely - a raging success. Failures of all ilks are celebrated and it’s massively entertaining.

Showcasing over 200 products and services that were a total flop, such as purple ketchup and fat-free crisps that later caused “anal leakage”, it’s an eye-opener alright.

You won’t have heard of most items (for obvious reasons) but many of the duds led to scores of our best-loved global products. museumoffailure.com

Favourite of the noughties - or not. Purple Heinz ketchup. Photo / Getty Images

Recognition for Piha Beach

From failure to pure perfection, despite its black-and-not-golden sand, Piha Beach has earned a spot at number 29 out of 100 in Beachatlas.com’s Golden Beach Award for 2024.

Top of the list is Bora Bora in French Polynesia, and Sydney’s Bondi Beach comes in at number 16. Award organisers used “algorithmic shortlisting” to evaluate beaches on their natural beauty, biodiversity, diversity, equity, inclusion, and the value they bring to local communities.

A panel of 50 travel experts and influencers also contributed to rankings. Of course, the best way for you to judge whether you like a beach is to go there yourself and put algorithms aside.

Piha Beach. It's not golden but it is gorgeous. Photo / Getty Images

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em

When we say “them”, we mean the long, dark nights that are rapidly descending upon us. The end of daylight savings comes into effect this weekend, but don’t despair – embrace the wonder that is stargazing with Lonely Planet’s Under the Stars Camping Australia and New Zealand book.

A comprehensive guide to the most unexpected camping and glamping spots in New Zealand and Australia, there are outdoor baths galore, as well as 200 totally awesome places to sleep under the stars, including glass-walled luxury pods and practical information to suit every style, preference and budget. NZ$49.99. Available where all good books are sold or see shop.lonelyplanet.com.

Under the Stars Camping Australia and New Zealand by Lonely Planet.

Feasting time in Taranaki

“Feastival” returns to Taranaki next week. With 16 events around the region on offer from April 10-14, guests can indulge in special food experiences in Hāwera, Ōakura, and New Plymouth. The autumn Feastival programme includes a fantastic mix of hands-on food experiences, workshops, long lunches, on-farm experiences, themed events and gastronomic delights – all created and executed by local producers, restaurants, cafes, distillers and brewers. Tickets are selling quickly. Secure yours now at feastival.co.nz.

Taranaki Feastival.

Travel sandal milestone

Back in 1984, a resourceful river guide in the Grand Canyon invented the Teva sandal by attaching two Velcro watch straps to jandals to stop them floating away. Forty years later, Teva sports and travel sandals are true to their outdoor roots and are enjoying the fashion spotlight.

To mark its big birthday, Teva has launched a campaign called Where to Next? The celebration includes the nostalgic two-part Revive product series, inspired by the 80s and 90s. See more at nz.teva.com.

Teva sports and travel sandals are celebrating a 40-year milestone in 2024.

Tis the season for a roast dinner

Heading to Martinborough? Every Sunday this month The Runholder is offering a shared three-course menu for $60 per person, from 11am until 6pm.

Sunday Roasts at The Runholder feature a different main roast each week. This Sunday there will be free-range Porchetta with sage, onion and celery stuffing, Molesworth apple and pear jam, and gravy and the trimmings – think potato gratin, broccolini and pine nut butter and roasted root vegetables.

For vegetarian guests, there’s roast cauliflower with crushed cashew and pine nuts and a leek sauce. Book now at therunholder.co.nz.

Martinborough's The Runholder is offering a shared three-course menu this April. Photo / Sam Cameron Photography

Cocktails and tales: The Connaught Cocktail Book

If your cocktail-making skills are more sports bar than private members club, you may want to invest in a new book: Connaught Bar: Recipes and Iconic Creations.

Brought to you from the legendary Connaught Bar, located in the prestigious London hotel, The Connaught, Mayfair and its distinguished team of master mixologists, the book will take readers behind the scenes of the iconic venue detailing 100 elegant signature cocktails and know-how that has won the establishment numerous accolades, including two times World’s Best Bar.

Stories and instructions combine so you can enjoy the refinement of The Connaught Bar right at home. Published by Phaidon, the book will launch globally on April 10.