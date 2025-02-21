Opening in mid-2025, ROKI Collection Queenstown offers an exclusive lakeside retreat where tranquility meets indulgence. Designed by Virginia Fisher, the elegant suites feature fireplaces, private bathtubs and breathtaking lake views. Their star suite, the 550sqm ROKI Suite, boasts four bedrooms, a rooftop plunge pool, and in-suite chef and butler service. Guests can unwind at ROKI Pure, a serene wellness haven with thermal zones and a sleep concierge. And the cherry on top - dining at Essence at ROKI, which is helmed by award-winning chef Paul Froggatt and showcases New Zealand’s finest flavours. After a day of heli-skiing, scenic flights, or private boat tours, unwind with cocktails at the Terrace or Library Bar. Reservations are open now. roki-collection.com

Michelin-starred dining in the air

Emirates is taking sky-high luxury to the next level with an exquisite new Business Class menu launching in May 2025. Crafted by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Michel Bardet and Emirates’ Doxis Bekris, this culinary masterpiece features 18 meticulously designed dishes, each paired with exclusive Moet & Chandon champagnes. Expect indulgent creations like poached scallops with Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016, roasted duck with Rose Imperial, and silken tofu with Brut Imperial. Even at 12,190m, flavours are perfectly balanced, delivering a fine-dining experience to rival the world’s best restaurants. emirates.com

‘Trail of Lights’ to transform Mildura

Imagine standing by the Murray River at twilight, surrounded by thousands of glowing orbs, each flickering like fireflies in the night. This is the vision of Trail of Lights, a breathtaking light installation by acclaimed artist Bruce Munro, set to illuminate Mildura in northwest Victoria, Australia from April 2025. Best known for Field of Light at Uluru, Munro has long explored the relationship between light, landscape, and human emotion. With this, Trail of Lights is perfectly designed to be more than just an installation. It is an experience of stillness, reflection, and connection. As visitors walk through the illuminated pathways, the interplay of light and nature will create a dreamscape where the river and sky merge into one luminous horizon. mildura.com/lights

Rediscover Parnell Village

Step into a dreamlike fusion of light, art, and music at Rediscover Parnell Village, a one-night-only spectacle on March 6. This unmissable event will breathe new life into the historic charm of Parnell Village. Be enchanted by Angus Muir’s award-winning light installations, transforming Parnell Road into a glowing wonderland. Watch as 12 New Zealand artists go brush-to-brush in Art Battle, a high-energy showdown of creativity and speed. Let the rhythmic melodies of live musicians wrap around you, as performers from Youth Arts NZ fill the night with flair. Upgrade your average Thursday night with this enchanted evening where creativity and light take centre stage. parnell.net.nz/rediscover-parnell-village