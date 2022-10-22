Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Calling all bookworms
Wellington's annual Verb Readers & Writers Festival is open again from November 2-6, with a literary lineup to suit all bibliophiles. Highlights include the Lit Crawl, which boasts a wide range of bookish events at venues around the city, and Live Lit, with Hinemoa Elder, Coco Solid, and food writer Albert Cho among the headliners. There's also a free family programme, a schedule of seminars and talks, and a range of workshops. verbwellington.co.nz
Disney milestone
Next year, Disneyland Resort in California celebrates a century of welcoming visitors to the Happiest Place on Earth and there is a range of special festivities planned to mark the milestone. Disney100 celebrations will include Wonderous Journeys, a nighttime show featuring light projections onto park landmarks, the new Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railway attraction, the return of a favourite parade and a sparkling platinum makeover throughout the resort. Celebrations start on Jan 27, 2023. disneyland.disney.go.com/100th-anniversary
Southern hospitality
Folks already come from far and wide to see the sights and sample the Southern fare of Memphis Tennessee, and a recent restaurant boom means foodies now have even more to feast on. Swing by recently opened bars Cameo or Inkwell for craft cocktails, or graze on Spanish-inspired tapas at new favourite, Tonica. For Southern soul food, don't miss long-running hotspots like Four Way Restaurant (once Dr Martin Luther King's favourite place to grab a bite) and The Rendezvous. For old-school speakeasy vibes, head for The Pocket, hidden behind a faux shopfront. memphistravel.com