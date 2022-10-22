Wellington's Verb Festival is all about celebrating readers and writers. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Calling all bookworms

Wellington's annual Verb Readers & Writers Festival is open again from November 2-6, with a literary lineup to suit all bibliophiles. Highlights include the Lit Crawl, which boasts a wide range of bookish events at venues around the city, and Live Lit, with Hinemoa Elder, Coco Solid, and food writer Albert Cho among the headliners. There's also a free family programme, a schedule of seminars and talks, and a range of workshops. verbwellington.co.nz

From talks and workshops to the popular Lit Crawl, there's plenty for book lovers at next month's Verb Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Disney milestone

Next year, Disneyland Resort in California celebrates a century of welcoming visitors to the Happiest Place on Earth and there is a range of special festivities planned to mark the milestone. Disney100 celebrations will include Wonderous Journeys, a nighttime show featuring light projections onto park landmarks, the new Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railway attraction, the return of a favourite parade and a sparkling platinum makeover throughout the resort. Celebrations start on Jan 27, 2023. disneyland.disney.go.com/100th-anniversary

Next year marks a century of Mickey and Minnie at Disneyland Resort. Photo / supplied

Southern hospitality

Folks already come from far and wide to see the sights and sample the Southern fare of Memphis Tennessee, and a recent restaurant boom means foodies now have even more to feast on. Swing by recently opened bars Cameo or Inkwell for craft cocktails, or graze on Spanish-inspired tapas at new favourite, Tonica. For Southern soul food, don't miss long-running hotspots like Four Way Restaurant (once Dr Martin Luther King's favourite place to grab a bite) and The Rendezvous. For old-school speakeasy vibes, head for The Pocket, hidden behind a faux shopfront. memphistravel.com