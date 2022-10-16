Sleep among the trees at Tokoeka PurePod, Rakiura Stewart Island. Photo / supplied

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Fabulous, darling!

As part of Sydney WorldPride 2023, Air New Zealand is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit with an extra special trip across the Ditch hosted by drag artist Anita Wigl'it. Departing on February 24, the fabulous flight will include a pre-flight gate party, in-flight bites and full bar service on board, as well as themed festivities en route. Sydney WorldPride takes place from February 17-March 5, with a range of events including a Mardi Gras Parade and Paradiso Pool Party.

airnz.co.nz

,

sydneyworldpride.com

Miss-Ellaneous is one of the performers bringing the glam to Sydney WorldPride. Photo / supplied

Relaxation on Rakiura

PurePods are gaining popularity all over the world, and recently, two of the luxe glass cabins have popped up on Rakiura Stewart Island. The Hananui and Tokoeka pods are nestled into Mamaku Point Conservation Reserve and are perfectly poised to make the most of the nearby native bush, secluded white sand beaches and Dark Sky Sanctuary above.

purepods.com/location/hananui/

A shower with a view at Hananui PurePod, Rakiura Stewart Island. Photo / supplied

Cruise in style

Fancy yourself as an intrepid explorer but don't want to go without the creature comforts? Silversea Cruises might be the solution for you. The ultra-luxury cruise line has recently announced 25 new voyages on their expedition vessel, Silver Endeavour, which take in a range of exotic locations including Greenland, the Canadian Arctic and Antarctica. With expeditions ranging from six to 18 days, guests can get their fill of adventure while also making use of the high-end facilities on board, including a spacious pool deck, cognac lounge and expansive fitness centre.

silversea.com

A spacious Grand Suite on board the Silver Endeavour. Photo / Silversea Cruises

As Seen on Screen

We've spent the past two years watching the world through movies and streaming platforms but now we can finally venture out and see the real deal. This week, we look at a Hollywood icon's favourite haunts.

You watched: Blonde, on Netflix

Go to: Los Angeles, California

While the movie script spurred controversy, the filming locations reflected the Los Angeles Marilyn Monroe knew and loved. For the ultimate Marilyn vibes, head to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Blvd, where you can even book a stay in the starlet's favourite room, or the Beverly Carlton Hotel (now the Avalon), where Monroe once lived and spent many hours by the hotel pool.

LA's Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel was one of Marilyn Monroe's favourite hangouts. Photo / 123rf

Fans will love the Marilyn Monroe Los Angeles Tour, which swings by a range of her city residences, including several that were used in the movie. The four-hour jaunt also takes in the icon's star on the Walk of Fame, and Canter's Deli, the West Hollywood eatery where Monroe often dined with her third husband, Arthur Miller.

A scene from Blonde. Photo / Netflix 2022

For old-school Americana, pay a visit to the Santa Monica Pier. Here, Monroe would wear a disguise to walk the beach, and the adjacent amusement park hasn't changed much since the golden days of Hollywood.