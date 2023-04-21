Barbie Expo in Montreal is the world’s largest permanent exhibit of Barbie. Photo / 123rf

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Barbie mania

With the Barbie movie in our midst, jump on the B-doll bandwagon and visit the world’s largest permanent exhibit of Barbie in Montreal, Canada. Barbie Expo features over 1000 Barbies, all “dolled” up in outfits fashioned by world-renowned designers such as Christian Dior, Ralph Laurent and more. expobarbie.ca

The July release of Barbie movie might inspire a trip to Montreal in Canada. Photo / 123rf

Be in to win

The Coromandel is raring to welcome visitors back with the launch of the ‘Lucky Loop’ lottery but you’ll have to get in quick. With the Kōpū - Hikuai SH25A closed, take the longer coastal route of SH25 until April 25 for the chance to win prizes. Cameras set up along the road since Friday will take a pic of your vehicle and select winners at random. Prizes include passes to The Coromandel’s top attractions — so get driving! Winners will be posted online after April 25 at luckyloop.co.nz

Travel the Coromandel coastal route to be in to win this Anzac weekend. Photo / Supplied

Two peas in a pod

The ski fields and changing seasons will no doubt beckon you to Queenstown and Wanaka this winter, in which case, consider an add-on stay at two new PurePods, recently launched in Cromwell. Tāima PurePod and Haurapa PurePod are both enveloped by the region’s rugged landscape, offering breathtaking views and escapism at a luxury level. purepods.com/location/taima; purepods.com/location/haurapa

An inside view looking out at spectacular landscape from Taima PurePod. Photo / Supplied

Tanned and talented

Fancy learning a new skill while luxuriating in the Maldives? Oh, go on then. COMO Maldives is launching its new 2023 COMO Journeys, a series of one-off retreats that allow guests to gain a new skill under the guidance of professionals. Get to grips with underwater photography, kitesurfing and yoga in between idyllic swims and siestas. comohotels.com/destinations/maldives

Stay at COMO Cocoa Island in the Maldives and learn a new skill in between idyllic swims. Photo / Supplied

Take a lookSEA

If you’ve ever wished you could step into the grainy, sepia-toned pages of a 1970′s photography book, make a beeline for NSW’s Macleay Valley Coast this May. The latest hotel to open in the sunny coastal town of Crescent Head is SEA SEA, a surf-centric 1970s-style hotel with a distinguished retro interior and fresh food offerings plucked from nearby Macleay Valley. seaseahotel.com

The latest hotel to open in Crescent Head is SEA SEA. Photo / Supplied



