Captain Minnie Mouse is part of the crew onboard Disney Cruise Line, which is visiting New Zealand for the first time next year. Photo / Matt Stroshane

Disney Down Under

If setting sail with Mickey Mouse floats your boat, Disney Cruise Line has announced its first ever voyage to New Zealand and Australia in October 2023. The "Disney Magic at Sea" sailings include all the perks of a cruise holiday, with a host of favourite characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars on board. As well as encounters with Disney stars, entertainment board includes a range of shows, an extensive Kids Club with a Marvel Superhero Academy, and an interactive restaurant celebrating Disney animation. DisneyCruiseLine.com/AUNZ

Guests are treated to a range of shows and entertainment onboard Disney Cruise Line. Photo / Matt Stroshane

Bay bites

The It! Bay of Islands Food Festival is back, and will be coming to the Paihia Village Green on October 1. Culinary fans can expect to sample a range of kaimoana, including local crayfish and scallops, as well as a variety of tasty bites and tipples from award-winning vineyards. There will be live entertainment throughout the day, and some Kiwi-as oyster-shucking, kina-sucking, and pie-eating competitions for foodies to flex their skills. paihianz.co.nz

Foodies can expect a range of tasty eats and relaxed vibes at It! Bay of Plenty Food Festival. Photo / supplied

Fancy in FiDi

Manhattan's Financial District (aka 'FiDi' to the locals) just got fancier with the opening of the stylish new Wall Street Hotel. Housed inside the historic Tontine Building, the swanky establishment features plush furnishings throughout 180 suites, a French brasserie, a ballroom event space and classic New York vibes. The perfect spot for a movie-star moment in the Big Apple.

thewallsthotel.com