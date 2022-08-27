Drinks are served with stunning sea views at Auckland's Bar Albert. Photo / supplied

Each week, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond, to inspire your next adventure.

Top floor tipples

If you fancy some stunning sea views with your next vino, look no further than Auckland's newest watering hole, Bar Albert. On the 38th floor of the upscale voco hotel in the CBD, it takes the crown for the country's highest rooftop bar, boasting views over the city and across the Waitematā Harbour. Inside, expect swish Art Deco-inspired interiors, an open-air deck for lounging, and a range of signature cocktails named after local streets of the 09. baralbertauckland.com

Bar Albert's fancy Art Deco interiors will have you feeling glam. Photo / supplied

NZ's "hidden

gem

In a recent list of the world's most hidden beaches by UK company Sun Bingo, Kiwi favourite Totaranui Beach has come in at No 4. Beaches were ranked according to how many hashtags they had on Instagram, with the least tagged spots deemed the most secret. Although it's not exactly hidden by NZ standards, Tasman's Totaranui only had 420 Instagram mentions. Topping the list for the world's least known sandy stretch was California's Shelter Cove (124 Instagram tags). Italy's Cala Goloritze was second, Lipite Beach in Bulgaria third, and Scotland's Sandwood Bay ranked No 5.

Abel Tasman's beaches are spectacular, but not what many Kiwis would call 'hidden'. Photo / Nelsontasman.nz

BE IN TO WIN!

A trip for two to the USA with Hawaiian Airlines and House of Travel

To celebrate the relaunch of Sunday Travel, we have a fabulous prize for one lucky reader.

Be in to win Hawaiian Airlines flights for two to one of 15 US cities, including San Francisco, plus a $5000 House of Travel voucher. Photo / Supplied

Thanks to Hawaiian Airlines and House of Travel, you can be in to win return flights for two to one of 15 US cities, plus a $5000 House of Travel Gift Card to be spent on USA accommodation, rental cars and activities.

Hawaiian Airlines connects to 15 destinations in America, via Honolulu, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York.

To enter go to nzherald.co.nz/win and fill out the entry form with your contact details and answer this question: Which US destination would you most like to visit, and why?

The competition closes at 11.59 pm on Saturday, September 3. Terms and conditions apply.

For more destination information and travel advice, go to hawaiianairlines.co.nz and houseoftravel.co.nz