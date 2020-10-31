Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Tramping the Pouākai Crossing, Taranaki

5 minutes to read

Majestic Mount Taranaki with fast moving clouds, seen from the Pouakai track. Photo / 123RF

AAP
By: Peter Dragicevich

Peter Dragicevich tackles the Pouākai Crossing, helped by cheese-wielding locals.

The alarm went off at 5am and, after a bleary-eyed scramble, we hit the road for the 100km drive from somewhere deep in rural South

Traversing a volcano

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

An unexpected climb