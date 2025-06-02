Advertisement
Tourist troubles: Lawbreaking on holiday more common than expected

By Christopher Elliott
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A tourist in the Philippines climbed into a crocodile cage to pose for a selfie, only to be attacked by the beast.
  • Tourists often regret breaking laws abroad, with 42% admitting to such actions, a survey found.
  • Experts say entitlement and lack of cultural awareness contribute to poor behaviour by tourists.
  • Travellers are advised to understand local laws and apologise if they inadvertently break them.

Confession time! What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done on holiday?

Austin Rulfs says he’s still embarrassed about his recent visit to a Balinese temple. He was wearing a T-shirt and tattered shorts. The locals stared at him with disapproval.

“I underestimated how strict they are about respecting sacred areas,”

