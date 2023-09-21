The price of a crab dish on a Singapore menu left a traveller shocked. Photo / Junko Shinba

A tourist has called the police on a restaurant after she got crabby for being charged more than $1000 for a seafood dish at a Singapore establishment.

Japanese tourist Junko Shinba was dining at Seafood Paradise with her sightseeing group in August when she asked the waiter’s advice on what to order.

After much deliberation, she decided to order the eatery’s signature Alaskan King chilli crab dish.

Shinba was informed the dish was $30 Singaporean dollars (NZD$37) - unfortunately, they left out that the $30 price point was per 100 grams, not for the whole crab, she told AsiaOne.

After placing her order, a whole crab weighing 3.5kg came out to the table.

Between the four of them they couldn’t finish the crab. But the biggest shock wasn’t the size of their meal, it was the size of their bill.

In total, the 3.5kg crab ended up costing Shinba NZD$1157.

A tourist called the police after being charged close to $1000 for a seafood item. Photo / Junko Shinba

Outraged at the cost, she decided to call the police.

“We all became speechless knowing that one dinner for four adults cost that much,” the 50-year-old told AsiaOne.

“None of us were informed that the whole crab would be cooked only for us, as some other restaurants serve crabs partially,” she said, saying they were served so much “there were three plates full of crab” left over.

A restaurant representative said the price of the dish had been “clearly communicated”, explaining the cost was actually $26.80 per 100g.

The crab weighed 3.5kg. Photo / Junko Shinba

“To prevent any miscommunication, the staff even brought the whole Alaskan King crab to the table before preparation,” they said.

“Upon payment, the customers refused to pay the bill and requested to make a police report. Hence, the restaurant manager assisted in making the police report,” noted the restaurant, which said police arrived to mediate.”

Their total bill for the crab and other food items came in at $1322 (NZD$1631).

The restaurant offered the prickly customer a $107 discount.