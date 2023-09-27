Tasmanian treasures: beautiful beaches, glacial lakes, and boutique distilleries. Photo / Getty Images

12 NIGHT TASMANIAN TREASURES

You’re bound to shrug off your stresses completely with a 12-night tour in Tasmania. Featuring World Heritage-listed historic sites and wilderness areas, beautiful beaches, glacial lakes, and boutique distilleries, wineries and farm gate-fare along the way, this tour includes a Wineglass Bay cruise, a Gordon River cruise along Tasmania’s wild West Coast and a Port Arthur guided tour. Considered Tasmania touring at its finest, this trip starts at $8909pp. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by October 31 for selected travel dates between September 13 and November 8 next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/tours/australia/australia-tours--perfect-tasmania-13-day-tour-17800760

Dolphins in the shallows of Monkey Mia.

DOLPHIN RETREAT, FIT FOR PORPOISE

Daily visits by dolphins into the shallows at Monkey Mia on Western Australia’s Coral Coast are a highlight for holidaymakers. Three nights at the RAC Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort this summer are priced from $497pp, twin-share. Book by this October 8 for stays between November 1 and December 14 or stays in the New Year between February 1 and March 24. Your transfer from the local airport to the resort is included, as is free WiFi during your stay.

Contact: helloworld, 0800 758 787 or helloworld.co.nz/deal/21018/magical-monkey-mia-rac-monkey-mia-dolphin-resort

Adriatic to the Julian Alps: the walls of Dubrovnik old town. Photo / Getty Images

ALPS AND ADRIATIC: CROATIA TO SLOVENIA

Book a 10-night tour of Croatia and Slovenia with Globus Tours, departing from Zagreb on selected dates between April 14 and 21, and you’ll save $250pp off the package price. Discounted to $4899pp, twin-share, your hotel accommodation, daily breakfasts, and air-conditioned coach transport are covered. Airfares to Croatia from New Zealand are additional. Book by October 1.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17816984

Return to Paradise: The Samoan resort was the setting of a Gary Cooper movie.

RETURN TO PARADISE, A SAMOAN SEQUEL

The aptly named “Return to Paradise Resort and Spa” in Samoa was the movie location for the 1953 romantic film of the same name, which starred Gary Cooper. Designed to blend into the area’s natural beauty, the resort’s decor features hand-carved timber poles, marble tiles and swathes of luxurious silk. Each room’s balcony, deck or veranda is carefully angled to catch the stunning South Seas sunsets. Return Air New Zealand fares and a five-night accommodation package, which comes with many bonuses including massages, are priced from $1389pp, twin-share. Book by October 2. Travel between February 1 and March 24.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/paradise

Rottnest Island, Western Australia.

THREE NIGHTS ON ROTTNEST

Ferry across the sea from Perth to Rottnest Island for a three-night stay at Discover Resorts Rottnest Island, and you’ll also get a four-hour, air-conditioned coach “grand island tour” which includes lunch. Priced from $662pp, twin-share, or from $487pp, family-share, this deal must be booked by October 8. The family rate is based on two adults travelling with two children aged 3-12. Travel between April 28 and May 30; June 3 and 6 or between June 10 and September 12. You can also hire bicycles or snorkels on the island.

Contact: helloworld, 0800 758 787 or helloworld.co.nz/deal/21008/relax-on-rottnest-island-discovery-resorts-rottnest-island