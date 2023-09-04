The Northern Lights is one of Aman Bajaj's must-see travel destinations. Photo / 123rf

Tigerplay star Aman Bajaj shares his favourite travel memories.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My first overseas trip was to Bhutan, it was a school trip and was memorable as it involved exploring a new country with your closest friends. This was before smartphones and selfies, so we were rocking CD players, taking pictures using our digital cameras, and playing Snake 2 on our Nokia 3310 phones, it was a simpler time. The Bhutanese people are among the happiest in the world and you could feel that as you interacted with them.

Aman Bajaj's first overseas trip was to Bhutan on a school trip. Photo / Aaron Santelices; Unsplash

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Our standard family holiday was going to hill stations in Southern India, specifically Ooty and Kodaikanal. We used to go on walks and bike rides around the lakes, and gorge on hot chocolate and delicious food at the various family-run restaurants.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I remember loving the way Anthony Bourdain approached his travels. He seemed to genuinely imbibe the culture of the places he was visiting while understanding the context and appreciating the different dishes from the places he visited.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I’m a firm believer in packing heavy for every trip and maximising the weight allocation for every flight. My baggage has never been underweight despite my best efforts to travel light.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad – and why?

I was pleasantly surprised by Rotorua, there’s so much to do and see, ranging from adventure sports like Zorbing to the beautiful lakes and geysers.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Cape Reinga must be one of the most iconic places to watch a sunset. It truly has one of the most breathtaking sunrises you can see in the world, the long drive getting there is well worth it.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I usually go to sleep. This is followed by a bout of existential crisis about what I am doing with my life. The looming dread of getting back to the “real world” sets in and then I go about getting ready for the oncoming onslaught of getting back to work and chores.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

I miss the familiarity and comfort of the toilet at home. It hits differently.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime, and why?

I really want to see the Northern Lights, there’s no substitute for the beauty of nature and I’ve heard that the hype is real when it comes to the Northern Lights.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

I love the perspective that one gains from travelling to different places. The memories created and the people you meet are some of the key reasons why I see travel as an investment rather than a cost.

From Kolkata, Aman Bajaj has graced stages in Auckland Theatre’s Tigerplay and Prayas Theatre’s Love N Stuff. Beyond acting, he’s penned plays like AI East for the Short+Sweet festival and hosted D Brief on The Wireless. Now, he collaborates with ATC and Prayas for A Fine Balance.