Cruise or tour? There's something for every type of traveller this week. Pictured above is Plaza de España in Seville, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re looking to book a trip away so you can have something to look forward to this year, get ahead by exploring these travel ideas (and amazing offers) that are sure to kick-start your planning.

From Auckland to Canada and back on a cruise ship, to a multiple-stop tour across Europe’s Iberian Peninsula, there are plenty of specials to check out this week.

Cruise across the Pacific Ocean (and back)

Zigzag your way over the Pacific Ocean on a 21-day voyage aboard the Majestic Princess, departing from Auckland on April 19 for the idyllic isles of French Polynesia. The next destination is Hawaii, then the vastly different geography of Canada. There are myriad shore excursions to choose from throughout this voyage. Priced from $2463 each, twin-share, for a Princess Standard fare, flights are additional.

Contact: your own travel agent or Princess Cruises, freephone 0800 780 717 or check out www.princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=8411J&fareType=BESTFARE

Travel to Honolulu and beyond on a 21-day cruise on the Majestic Princess from Auckland to Canada and back. Photo / Princess Cruises

Soak up the Sydney sun

Just a short stroll from the heart of Circular Quay, InterContinental Sydney offers many rooms with fabulous views of the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Royal Botanic Gardens. Three nights’ stay for two, with daily buffet breakfasts included, come with return Qantas airfares from Wellington, Christchurch, or Auckland. Prices start at $1195 each, twin-share, for stays in April through to September 5. Book by close of business this Friday, February 23.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out www.hot.co.nz/intercontinental

Sydney's Hotel Intercontinental boasts the Aster rooftop bar on top of the hotel. Photo / Hotel Intercontinental Sydney

Hop on board with Mickey Mouse & friends

On November 29, a three-night Disney Wonder Cruise will bring you and your children all-things Disney, as you cruise along some of New Zealand’s coastline. On this return trip from Auckland, the entertainment onboard includes Disney Broadway-style shows, Disney character meet-and-greets from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, and spectacular fireworks at sea. Priced from $1589 each, family-share, in an Oceanview Stateroom, book by February 29. This pricing is based on two adults and two children (aged three years to 12 years) travelling together.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out www.travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/new-zealand/family-3-night-magic-at-sea---auckland-return-18350531

Set sail this November on the three-night Disney Wonder Cruise as you depart from Auckland and cruise along some of New Zealand's coastline. Photo / Disney

Embrace your inner horticulturalist

Celebrated in the horticultural world and by everyday gardeners, too, The Chelsea Flower Show, is a major highlight on a 15-day ‘British Gardens and the Chelsea Flower Show Tour.’ One of three tours on offer which include the famous show, this tour is priced from $11,050 each. Alternatively, a 10-day ‘European Affair and Chelsea Flower Show Tour,’ will also venture into some of the enchanting gardens in France and Belgium. This one is priced from $6900 each.

Contact: your own travel agent or Insight Vacations, freephone 0800 568 769 or check out www.insightvacations.com/en-nz/tours/british-gardens-and-the-chelsea-flower-show?optionId=1644 or www.insightvacations.com/en-nz/tours/european-affair-and-chelsea-flower-show?optionId=1645

Visitors view the roses on the Peter Beales display at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 24, 2023 in London, England. The annual event by the Royal Horticultural Society sees garden designers competing to earn coveted bronze, silver or gold medals with their imaginative landscapes and displays. Photo / Getty Images

Tour the Iberian Peninsula

Experience the fascinating cities of Lisbon and Óbidos in Portugal, and on to Seville and Madrid in Spain, on a nine-day Cosmos Tour, priced “with value in mind,” from $1999 each. This tour is packed with historic and culturally rich destinations, some dating back to the 1500s. Book by February 29. The tour departs from Madrid on various dates after August 2. Flights to Spain are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/18349910