For women, covering shoulders, cleavage, and knees is a good rule of thumb. Light, loose cotton pants or long skirts paired with T-shirts or tunics are both respectful and heat-friendly. Men should avoid going shirtless or wearing vests unless at the beach or in casual settings.

It's important to cover up in rural areas and certain cultural spots. Photo / Natasha Bazika

2. Say no, firmly but politely

India is social. People may strike up conversations, offer help, or try to sell you something within minutes of arriving. While most interactions are genuine and harmless, as a foreigner, you may attract attention from touts, guides or vendors eager to make a sale. Be calm and direct. A polite “No, thank you” and walking away is often all it takes. The more you engage, the more interest you seem to show.

3. Get a local guide

This is a country that moves at full speed and doesn’t always come with street signs or straightforward instructions. A guide can steer you through the busy streets, help you avoid common scams, negotiate prices and take you to local spots. For women, especially solo travellers, it’s an added layer of support and safety.

If you’re heading to India, a little local know-how can go a long way. Photo / Natasha Bazika

4. Don’t jump or twirl at the Taj Mahal

Heads up: jumping at the Taj Mahal isn’t just frowned upon, it could get you arrested. The security here is strict, with guards frequently shouting “no jumping” and “no twirling”. It’s not only about safety (there have been a few falls), but also about respecting the monument. If a guard says something, take it seriously. They may ask you to leave.

5. Avoid pointing your feet towards temples

In India, pointing your feet towards a temple is considered disrespectful. Feet are seen as the lowest part of the body, so directing them at a sacred space like a temple is a cultural no-no. This gesture is thought to show a lack of reverence, as temples are places of worship and deep spiritual significance. When visiting a temple, sit with your feet tucked away or facing away from the temple as a sign of respect.

6. Prepare for scams

I’ve been scammed in India. A mystery 80-rupee charge showed up on my spa bill. I let it go, but it’s something to keep in mind as you’ll probably face a scam or two. Usually, it’s no big deal and just part of the hustle. If you’re unsure, ask a local; they’ll often share the best way to handle it or recommend tipping about 100 rupees to resolve things.

Don't jump at the Taj Mahal. Photo / Natasha Bazika

7. Respect chai time

Chai time is a cornerstone of Indian culture. For travellers, getting in on the chai ritual is one of the best ways to experience local life. It’s all about hospitality and community, and there’s no better way to connect with locals than over a warm, spiced cup of masala chai.

8. Be street smart about street food

India’s street food is both legendary and a little risky. Look for stalls with long lines (locals know where it’s at), and always go for food cooked fresh and served hot. Skip anything that’s been sitting around, like raw salads or food made with unfiltered water (like ice or chutneys). Trust your senses. If it looks sketchy, it probably is.

India’s street food is world-famous but best enjoyed hot and fresh. Photo / Natasha Bazika

9. Embrace the overwhelm

As soon as you step off the plane, your senses are hit with a wave of sound and sights. Car horns blare, motorbikes zip through traffic like they own the road and you might see some tough scenes, like women with children asking for money. It’s all part of the experience, so don’t stress. Take your time to adjust. Your hotel will be your safe haven. Take breaks, drink water and don’t feel guilty about retreating when needed. India is a marathon, not a sprint.

10. Cash is king

While digital payments and QR codes are becoming more common in cities, cash remains the preferred method of payment in much of India, especially in smaller towns, markets, and for things like rickshaw rides or temple donations. Many places still don’t accept cards, and even when they do, the machines aren’t always reliable. It’s a good idea to carry a mix of denominations, with smaller bills handy for local transport or street food.