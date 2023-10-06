Air Guitar Roo. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Jason Moore

It’s wildlife, but not as we know it.

A dancing otter and a roo rocking out are among some of the images shortlisted by a particularly odd photo competition.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 have revealed a long list of 41 images, three video clips and a three portfolio albums that have been chosen as finalists.

While Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year may not be the most prestigious - or flattering - title, the competition is as fierce as grizzly bear.

The images have been whittled down from thousands of entries from professional and amateur photographers from.

Otter Ballerinas. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Otter Kwek

Mona Lisa Smile. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Vince Maiden

The competition organisers told the Herald there were several marsupials and submissions from Australia in the photo pouch, but sadly no comedic kiwis or taonga from New Zealand.

The competition is in its eight year, and founder Tom Sullam said there had been interest from around the world and while kangaroos were well represented this year, there was no one corner of the world where the wildlife was inherently funny.

“The submissions are from all over, although bears, seals, owls, kangaroos, raccoons, penguins and squirrels are always popular,” he said.

Sullam founded the competition in 2015 with photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks as a way to use humour to raise awareness of some serious conservation issues.

Dispute. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Jacek Stankiewicz

Happy turtle. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Tzahi Finkelstein

Previous winners have included a young lion cub gracelessly falling out of a tree, and a grumpy giant turtle named “Terry” which appeared to be making a rude gesture in Queensland.

Winners will be announced by the London-based competition on November 23, with the top photographer winning a week-long Kenyan safari in the Masai Mara park.

A $1000 cash prize is also being awarded to the People’s Choice award, sponsored by Affinity Photo. The public can vote for the critter that made them chortle the most at the website: comedywildlifephoto.com

Unexpected plunge. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Vittorio Ricci

"What nice teeth you have." Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Henry Keepin

Fake news. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Matti Rauvala

Don't look down. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Brian Matthews

Monday Blues. Photo /The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, John Blumenkamp

Picture me! Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Dikla Gabriely

Snowball. Photo / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023, Jacques Poulard