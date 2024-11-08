The lobby area is large and plush. You’re not shunted to the check-in desk immediately but rather greeted by a spacious sitting area and The Haven Lounge, which has all the laid-back ambiance of a traditional gentleman’s club. Or so I’d assume. As a female, this is based on BBC drama productions about rogue spies.

The room: I’m always excited to enter a new, freshly cleaned 5-star hotel suite; it’s that feeling of exquisiteness that you rarely get when passing the threshold of your own home, while side-stepping loose shoes and toy cars.

I’m staying in a Deluxe King Room. The bathroom is to my immediate right and should you tire of using the main thoroughfare, you can walk through it to get to the bedroom, which is vast. A huge bed is prominent but doesn’t take over, and there is plenty of additional space for a sitting area, round table and a large station in front of the bed for the all-important Nespresso machine.

I’m on level 23 so the floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with an impressive cityscape.

In my delirium, I send a dozen photos to the family WhatsApp group, boasting, obviously. All optimism is quickly dashed by my mother’s lacklustre response: “Doesn’t anyone know how to use colour anymore?”

Granted, the palette is a mix of grey, brown and off-white with a dash of muted lime hither and thither, but I believe it’s described as sophistication.

Consider my bonfire thoroughly snuffed out.

Bathroom: Almost en par with the size of the bedroom, the bathroom is extra roomy with a large vanity area (complete with a singular sink which I found curious when there was space for at least four), enormous mirror and a shower featuring both your regular handheld jobby and a rainforest option.

There’s an additional full-length mirror in the bathroom as well as in the hallway. If ever you’ve gone without a full-length mirror during a hotel stay, you’ll appreciate their worth, especially in areas that offer different lighting.

Facilities: Wi-Fi is free, fast and can be set up within minutes. Now spoilt by Chromecast facilities in three previous hotels, I was disappointed there wasn’t this option via the room’s XL television. I watched five minutes of Australian TV before aborting and propping my phone against a pillow.

The gym, spa and pool are all on Level 5. I don’t bother with the first two but spend half an hour in the pool every day. It’s outdoors but heated to such a lovely temperature you won’t flinch getting in, even at dusk. I recommend this time if you want the pool completely to yourself. It closes once darkness falls.

Food and drink: Breakfast at Garum has all the trappings of a morning of complete, ridiculous indulgence. At home, I will reluctantly eat a bowl of Sultana Bran but show me a hotel buffet and I’ll pack away muesli, yoghurt, pancakes, poached eggs, two rounds of toast, muffins, miniature pastries and three glasses of apple juice all before 9am.

One day, I found myself - unawares - plate deep in the gluten-free station. There was such a huge choice, I didn’t realise I’d passed into the dietaries. Great news for anyone who usually finds themselves with some sort of sawdust option and a sad banana.

I also spent an obscene amount of money on room service. Not something I usually do but fatigue and laziness compelled me to. Both the butter chicken and pasta dishes were worth the additional AUD$7 delivery fee and arrived within 15 minutes of ordering.

In the neighbourhood: Guests can walk to Hay Street Mall, a well-known outdoor shopping precinct in less than 10 minutes. Immediately outdoors is a medley of quick lunch options thanks to various work offices and the Magistrates Court. It’s also worth walking the 30-minute jaunt to Kings Park and Botanic Garden which is larger than New York’s Central Park.

Accessibility: There is accessible on-site parking as well as accessible entry to most of the hotels’ main areas such as the restaurant, lobby, pool, fitness centre and spa. Guest rooms designed to be accessible feature accessible vanities, lowered amenities, non-slip grab rails in the bathroom, as well as roll-in showers and adjustable height hand-held shower wands.

Sustainability: Recycling waste paper baskets are provided in the bedroom and refillable toiletries are used in the bathroom.

Price: Starting from $385 per night for a Deluxe King Room. Not cheap but for what you get, I’d have expected to pay more.

Contact: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/perwi-the-westin-perth/overview



