While you can technically fly to Merimbula, between Eden and Bermagui, this southernmost coast of NSW is best seen as part of a slow road trip from big cities like Sydney, Melbourne or Canberra.

South Bar Beach at Narooma. Photo / Linda Moon

Beaches all to yourself

The smorgasbord of beaches and nature along our way means there’s plenty of chance to unplug and unwind. Along the coast-hugging road, we’ve driven through a series of national parks, marine and nature reserves (there are more than 30 such protected reserves on the South Coast), quaint seaside villages and towns, encountered friendly bush kangaroos and marine life at Jervis Bay (the Commonwealth-owned marine park has the best snorkelling in the state), picnicked on the placid shores of Lake Conjola, and more. The centrepiece is a never-ending string of blue beaches, bays, inlets and lakes, mostly to ourselves.

Snorkelling in Narooma Inlet. Photo / Linda Moon

Surprise seals

At Narooma’s popular, shark-netted, South Bar Beach, I’m alarmed by a screaming public. There’s a seal swimming along the beach! Chasing a getaway fish, the seal weaves through thrilled and startled bathers just metres from the shore. Narooma is known and loved for its resident seal colony. Several tour operators also run tours to Barunguba Montague Island (a 30-minute boat ride off the coast of Narooma) where you can swim with the seals, see Little Penguins, and more. Such opportunities to encounter wild animals in their own habitat are one of the greatest features of the area.

Narooma’s Wagonga Inlet is known for its brilliant blue waters and resident seal colony. Photo / Linda Moon

Seaside cycleways

Yet another way to explore the coastline is taking the coastal Narooma to Dalmeny Cycleway, which is ranked top three of Australian Geographic’s great bike rides of NSW but remains barely known.

We opt to cruise the easy-grade 21km trail on E-bikes hired from Southbound Escapes (a coffee spot, eatery, gift shop, tourist hub, and local visitors centre), crossing the Narooma Mill Bay Boardwalk, where we glimpse stingrays, seals, and the dazzlingly blue Wagonga Inlet, and passing eye-catching beaches, lookouts, forests, reedy mangrove swamps and lakes.

Seahorses, stingrays, and octopus are commonly spotted while snorkelling in the region. Photo / Linda Moon

Enchanting ocean rock pools

At Bermagui, we clamber down a rock staircase carved out of the cliff, to the Blue Pool. It’s hard to keep one’s eyes off the sight below: rugged, amber-orange cliffs where the Pacific Ocean swirls and foams. Cut into the cliff like an opal, looking out to the blinding blue of the Pacific, the Blue Pool is an Instagrammer’s dream and one of the most famous rock pools in the world. Courtesy of the Pacific, the pool has plenty of southern bite. While my husband relaxes like Neptune against a rock, I take photos, and my daughter braves the freezing pool to snorkel, discovering small fish schools, clusters of nudibranch, and a starfish.

While in Bermagui, we toss on snorkels and explore the beautiful Bruce Steer Pool, a 150m-long saltwater pool fed by the serene harbour at Bermagui Point. After watching octopus, striped fish, and more dart through the water, we pick up some tasty pastries from Honourbread and park up on the beach alongside watchful pelicans and cormorants.

Other enchanting ocean rock pools are found at Eden, Mystery Bay and elsewhere in and around the Sapphire Coast.

Horse Head Rock 2 at Narooma. Photo / Linda Moon

Magical rock formations

Hardy bushes screen us from the wind, and shelter coastal fungi and tiny chirping birds, as we traverse the cliff top trail to see Bermagui’s iconic Horse Head Rock. The bushes also offer protection against the sheer drop to the sea floor below. The gigantic rock, estimated to be over 500 million years old (one of the state’s oldest rock edifices), looks magically like a giant horse taking a drink from the sea.

Descending the trail, back at Camel Rock Surf Beach, we take a closer look at Camel Rock. A photographer’s dream, the rocks are just two of the South Coast’s unique, ancient coastal formations. Other key geological formations in and around the Sapphire Coast include the Pinnacles and Glasshouse Rocks.

Heart of the Sapphire Coast

At Merimbula, an hour from Bermagui, and the centre of the Sapphire Coast, there’s lots more to do, including walking the 500m-long trail out to Long Point, kayaking and canoeing tours on the Pambula River and the Merimbula to Pambula Cycleway. Short on time, we take the timber boardwalk along the Tahitian-blue inlet, snorkel at the historic Merimbula wharf alongside stingrays, and enjoy coffee at one of the many cafes staring down at the water.

Cafe with a view at Merimbula. Photo / Linda Moon

Seaside chillaxing

Chillier than northern Australia, the southern morning is brisk, but there’s sun, views and good nosh at Tathra Wharf; a key attraction in the far south village of Tathra. The last remaining wharf and building combination on the NSW coast from the coastal shipping trade of the 1800s, the heritage-listed building brims with crafts and treats. It’s now a cafe, shop, gallery, museum, and popular coffee spot for locals. Seated on a wooden bench by a sunny window, we enjoy a leisurely breakfast, drinking in the sea view. The wharf is just one of scores of south coast eateries where you can sit by the water. Cliffside jaunt, the Tathra Headland Walk, starts outside the wharf, another opportunity to enjoy the startlingly azure water.

Tathra wharf view to Tathra. Photo / Linda Moon

Edge of the world

Once a whaling and fishing town, and now home to a killer whale museum, Eden is the last key town of the Sapphire Coast. Two lighthouses also attest to its history and feature in the Light To Light coastal walk. Using directions from the award-winning Eden Visitors Centre, we take the lonely walk to the remnants of Ben Boyd Tower on a stony outcrop, gazing upon the desolate vastness of Twofold Bay. At the lookout, there’s that eerie feeling of standing at the edge of the world with whatever ghosts of the past linger. In six days, we’ve barely scratched the surface of the treasures, the mystery and history that exist in this beautiful region.

Checklist

Sapphire Coast, South Coast, Australia.

GETTING THERE

Fly from Sydney, Melbourne or Canberra airports direct to Merimbula with Rex Airlines or Qantas.

Drive. The beginning of the Sapphire Coast is about a 5-hour drive from Sydney or 3.5 hours from Canberra.

Countrylink train from Sydney via Canberra.

STAY

Tathra Hotel: tathrahotel.com.au

Gillards Campground is 9km north of Tathra, within Mimosa Rocks National Park, and offers beachside tent and campervan camping for about A$25: nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/camping-and-accommodation/campgrounds/gillards-campground

MORE DETAILS

sapphirecoast.com.au

travelnsw.com.au/regions/southcoast