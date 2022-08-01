If you're a bookworm who loves the sun then this could be your ideal job. Photo / Getty Images

A luxury island resort is offering an all-inclusive stay at a $58,000-a-night villa free for a whole year - but there's a catch.

The Maldives is one of the most-highly-sought-after holiday destinations where white sandy beaches, pristine year-round warm water and endless summers are guaranteed.

But for one lucky person, a lengthy stay at this heaven on earth could be all yours for free.

So what's the catch?

You have to run Soneva Fushi resort's only bookstore alone for a whole year.

The exclusive hideaway is located on Kunfunadhoo island in the Maldives and is offering a hard-to-resist package.

The resort bosses need an adventurous and creative novel-lover to start in October.

The resort offers $58,000-a-night villas for high-end guests. Photo / Getty Images

To make things even better they would be paid $1200 a month and can earn even more if they run literature classes for the island's rich clientele, according to the Observer.

So what is in the job description?

You are expected to run the bookstore by yourself, introduce yourself to guests and make personalised recommendations as well as run the accounts and stocktake.

The spokesperson for Ultimate Library, which runs the bookshop at Soneva, said the bookworm will have to be au fait with being "on their own, so they're pretty much running the whole thing themselves".

The person also has to have previous experience in publishing or have worked in a bookstore.

So what are the other perks?

The successful applicant will be able to live and eat for free at the heaven-on-earth retreat, which has its own gym, spa, watersports and private beach for staff.

Soneva Fushi is described as "a natural treasure nestled in the Baa Atoll Unesco Biosphere Reserve, and one of the largest islands in the Maldives".

It's said to hold "magical experiences at every turn" from dining in the treetops of a rainforest to barefoot butlers serving clients' every need.

The spokesperson added: "The ethos of the island is: no shoes, no news. They encourage guests to reconnect with the ground."

You're not allowed to wear shoes, and customers are encouraged to take a digital detox and stay off phones and not read newspapers.

Georgie Polhill, from London, said she came back from the island a "very different person" after spending six months there as the previous bookseller.

The 27-year-old said the biggest challenge was getting used to the slow pace of life on Kunfunadhoo.

"If you tried to fight it too much and hurry everyone on to get things done, you would absolutely burst a blood vessel," she said.